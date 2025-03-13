Florida Panthers
How to Watch Panthers at Maple Leafs; Lines, Goalies, Odds
The Florida Panthers know they are going to be in for a fight when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight.
As coach Paul Maurice pointed out, Florida has 17 games left in the regular season — and 15 of those games are against teams “fighting for something.’’
Tonight is the first of three games against the Leafs during that 17-game run, with Toronto trying to wrest the Atlantic Division away from the Panthers.
Florida is 1-0 against Toronto so far this season.
“Really good proving ground for teams to have that kind of schedule,’’ Maurice said. “Every night has to be right.”
NOTES: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS
- Jonah Gadjovich met the team in Toronto and is available tonight. He has missed the past two games due to a family matter.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV. The game can also be streamed on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ nationally.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers and will make his sixth start in the past seven games. Anthony Stolarz starts against his former team for the second time this season.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites on the money line (-140) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $140 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 66
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-140); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+100)
- This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Ap. 8. At Toronto: Thursday; Ap. 2.
- Last Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 50-39-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (40-22-3) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 94 Tomas Nosek
42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body)
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (39-22-3) LINES
23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner
19 Calle Jarnkrok // 91 John Tavares // 88 William Nylander
74 Bobby McMann // 24 Scott Laughton // 11 Max Domi
29 Pontus Holmberg // 64 David Kampf // 18 Steven Lorentz
44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo
22 Jake McCabe // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2 Simon Benoit // 51 Phillippe Myers
41 Anthony Stolarz
60 Joseph Woll
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Christopher Tanev (upper body)