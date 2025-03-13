How to Watch Panthers at Maple Leafs; Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers know they are going to be in for a fight when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight.

As coach Paul Maurice pointed out, Florida has 17 games left in the regular season — and 15 of those games are against teams “fighting for something.’’

Tonight is the first of three games against the Leafs during that 17-game run, with Toronto trying to wrest the Atlantic Division away from the Panthers.

Florida is 1-0 against Toronto so far this season.

“Really good proving ground for teams to have that kind of schedule,’’ Maurice said. “Every night has to be right.”

NOTES: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS

Jonah Gadjovich met the team in Toronto and is available tonight. He has missed the past two games due to a family matter.

How to Watch: Tonight's game is on local TV. The game can also be streamed on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ nationally.

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers and will make his sixth start in the past seven games. Anthony Stolarz starts against his former team for the second time this season.

is back in net for the Panthers and will make his sixth start in the past seven games. starts against his former team for the second time this season. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites on the money line (-140) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $140 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 66

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (40-22-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 94 Tomas Nosek

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body)

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (39-22-3) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

19 Calle Jarnkrok // 91 John Tavares // 88 William Nylander

74 Bobby McMann // 24 Scott Laughton // 11 Max Domi

29 Pontus Holmberg // 64 David Kampf // 18 Steven Lorentz

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

22 Jake McCabe // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

2 Simon Benoit // 51 Phillippe Myers

41 Anthony Stolarz

60 Joseph Woll

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Christopher Tanev (upper body)