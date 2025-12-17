Ice Coming to Miami, NHL Winter Classic FanFest Plans Set

The NHL will begin installing ice at LoanDepot Park in Miami this week in preparation for the Winter Classic between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers on Jan. 2.

For those attending the game, the NHL’s FanFest should offer plenty of activities before the puck hits the ice.

The NHL will transform the west plaza and adjacent parking lot outside the ballpark into the capital of hockey — with the Stanley Cup making yet another South Florida appearance.

The FanFest, which runs from 2-8 p.m., is free to those holding tickets to the game.

Not only will there be family-friendly interactive hockey events, but there will also be food, giveaways, and a full concert.

Aside from the interactive activities throughout the area, there will be legendary NHL former players — including a Q&A with Wayne Gretzky — as well as multiple photo sites like a ‘larger-than-life sand sculpture,’ and an oversized photo frame at the entrance.

The NHL on TNT pregame set will also be located at the FanFest.

There will be plenty of merchandise on sale, hockey-skill games, and a chance for some lucky winners to upgrade their tickets.

