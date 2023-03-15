If the Florida Panthers Need Him, Alex Lyon Is Ready

SUNRISE — Alex Lyon prides himself on keeping himself ready for anything and that has shown in his first season with the Florida Panthers.

After spending the majority of the season as their AHL starter, Lyon stepped up to play an NHL starter’s role when Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight were dealing with injuries in January and helped them earn points in four out of the six games he started.

With Knight away from the team, Lyon is back with the Panthers to back up Bobrovsky as they embark on a playoff push.

“At this point in my career, I just have to do whatever I can to help the team and the organization,” Lyon said.

”I’m up here, I’m down there, I just try to put my best foot forward. In terms of being up here, it’s exciting and being in the NHL is pretty sweet.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the moment and relish the experience.”