In Thick of Playoff Race, Florida Panthers visit Slumping Capitals

The Florida Panthers take their playoff chase on the road for the final time this regular season as they visit the Washington Capitals tonight.

The team hopes to be back on the road — either in Raleigh, Newark or Boston — later this month.

There are three games left in the 2022-23 campaign and, with no games on the schedule Friday, Florida remains tied with the New York Islanders for the top wild card spot and a point up on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All three teams are in action today.

The Panthers cannot afford to lose to the Capitals tonight.

Washington, which has lost its past five games, is going to miss the playoffs for the first time since the old Southeast Division days and there could be some changes there this offseason.

The Capitals have not looked good lately and the Panthers cannot let them off the mat.

Washington usually gives the Panthers trouble even if Florida has won the past five straight including Games 4-6 of last year’s opening round playoff series. Both Florida wins this season were one-goal games late in the third.

Alex Lyon will be back in net for Florida as he attempts to win his sixth consecutive start.

It has been just over a week since Keith Tkachuk called the Panthers a ‘soft team’ that was ‘getting everything it deserved.’

Is it a coincidence that the Panthers have looked a lot tougher — and have not lost since?

We spoke to a couple of folks about it (including Matthew Tkachuk, Radko Gudas and Paul Maurice).

How good has Alex Lyon been for the Panthers? As we said last week, he has saved Florida’s season. He’ll be back in net tonight.

The Panthers found themselves on the wrong end of a 6-on-3 power play Tuesday as Anton Lundell and Aaron Ekblad sat in the penalty box. Fortunately for the Panthers, Buffalo only had this three-skater advantage for 12.2 seconds.

Anthony Duclair has not been able to find the back of the net since he scored that empty net goal upon his return. He has been struggling offensively, but Duclair is doing a lot of good things for the Panthers as well.

The boys from Panther Pourri are back as they discuss the team coming back from the dead.

