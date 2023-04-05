Anthony Duclair Focused On Helping the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Anthony Duclair had to go from zero-to-100 when he returned to the Florida Panthers lineup from an offseason Achilles injury which required surgery and months of rehab.

Florida found itself in the heat of the Eastern Conference wild card race when Duclair made his season debut on Feb. 24.

And he was ready for it.

“I knew when I came back that every game is going to be important,” Duclair said.

”Every game is going to be a playoff-type mentality so I try my best to take care of my body and prepare my body for this.”

The early returns on Duclair since his arrival have, so far, been mixed.