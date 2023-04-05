Connect with us

FHN+

Anthony Duclair Focused On Helping the Florida Panthers

Published

2 hours ago

on

duclair florida panthers
Anthony Duclair of the Florida Panthers has one goal since returning to the team —but is focusing on helping the team make the playoffs. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SUNRISE — Anthony Duclair had to go from zero-to-100 when he returned to the Florida Panthers lineup from an offseason Achilles injury which required surgery and months of rehab.

Florida found itself in the heat of the Eastern Conference wild card race when Duclair made his season debut on Feb. 24.

And he was ready for it.

Get FHN+ today!

“I knew when I came back that every game is going to be important,” Duclair said.

”Every game is going to be a playoff-type mentality so I try my best to take care of my body and prepare my body for this.”

The early returns on Duclair since his arrival have, so far, been mixed.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.