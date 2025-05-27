Injured Panthers Skate. Will They Play Game 5 at the Hurricanes?

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers got good news Tuesday when all three of their injured players skated during an informal session before flying to Raleigh for Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sam Reinhart, who has missed the past two games of the Eastern Conference final, skated alone with assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu for about 15 minutes.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola and forward AJ Greer did a little more work with the small group who hit the ice.

All three did not play in Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 and can close things out with a win Wednesday in Raleigh.

“They all skated, so, we’ll see how they are tomorrow,’’ Maurice said. “That’s what we expected, it is what we hoped for. We will put them on the ice again tomorrow.’’

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES