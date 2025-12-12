Jacob Fowler Makes History, First Florida-Born Goalie in NHL

The NHL is making a big push to celebrate hockey in Florida with the Winter Classic and Stadium Series games both in the Sunshine State. Thursday, Montreal Canadiens rookie Jacob Fowler added to that celebration by becoming the league’s first Florida-born goalie.

And the kid looked good.

Fowler grew up in Melbourne and played for the Florida Alliance in his younger years.

With former Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault and youngster Jakub Dobes struggling, the Canadiens made the decision to call up the 21-year-old Fowler from their AHL team in Laval and have him make his debut against the host Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fowler, who actually grew up a Canadiens fan due to family ties to Quebec, made 36 saves in a 4-2 win.

Of course, Fowler told reporters after the game that he was a big fan of Sidney Crosby and the Penguins as well.

“I mean, I could have played anywhere tonight,” Fowler said per NHL.com. “And to get your first win, it’s going to be special. But been to a lot of games here. Grew up a Pittsburgh fan. Crosby and Fleury were my favorite players growing up.”

Crosby had seven shots on Fowler. He did not score on any of them.

“He was solid. We had some good looks,” Crosby said. “He looked pretty good in there. It would have been nice to get a little bit more traffic in front of him and test him more that way. The pucks that he was able to see, he did a good job.”

Fowler spent two seasons at Boston College where he won the Mike Richter Award last season as the top NCAA goalie by going 25-7-2 with a 1.63/.940 and seven shutouts.

In his first professional season, Fowler is 10-5-0 with three shutouts for the Laval Rocket.

Do not be surprised to see the first Florida-born NHL goal play in Sunrise when the Canadiens visit the Panthers later this month.

