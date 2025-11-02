300 for Reinhart, but Marchand’s Big Night Helps Panthers Top Stars

SUNRISE — Sam Reinhart got his 300th career goal to give the Florida Panthers a two-goal lead in the second period Saturday night, but it was Brad Marchand with the big night for the Panthers.

Marchand scored in his return to the Florida lineup, pointing his hand up toward the sky in memory of the late Selah MacCallum, the 10-year-old daughter of his longtime friend JP MacCallum.

He then sank the only shot in the shootout, lifting the Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars.

The Panthers have a three-game (2-0-1) point streak going.

Marchand and Reinhart scored the first two goals of the game but the score was tied in the third.

Sam Bennett was in front of the net and backhanded a Gus Forsling delivery past goalie Casey DeSmith to help the Panthers take a 3-2 lead.

Dallas tied the score with 2:41 remaining when Mikko Rantanen redirected a Sam Steel pass.

Florida led 2-0 early in the second after goals by Marchand and Reinhart, only a double-minor on Seth Jones for high-sticking proved costly with the Stars scoring twice within a span of 14 seconds to tie things up.

The Panthers are headed out on a five-game west coast trip on Monday having gone 2-1-1 in this four-game homestand.

NOTEBOOK: STARS @ PANTHERS

Sam Reinhart has a four-game goal streak — and has a five-game goal streak against Dallas which is the longest active run against the club. It is also the longest active streak by a Panthers player against a single opponent.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Stars 0 (1:48 2nd): Anton Lundell gets the breakaway going with Eetu Luostarinen springing Brad Marchand — who buries a wrist shot from 30 feet out.

gets the breakaway going with springing — who buries a wrist shot from 30 feet out. Panthers 2, Stars 0 (4:02 2nd): Evan Rodrigues desperation heave from the blue line gets deflected by Sam Reinhart , only the puck comes off the iron. It goes to Carter Verhaeghe whose shot is stopped, yet Reinhart gets that rebound and sends an incredible goal-line shot off goalie Casey DeSmith and in for No. 300.

desperation heave from the blue line gets deflected by , only the puck comes off the iron. It goes to whose shot is stopped, yet Reinhart gets that rebound and sends an incredible goal-line shot off goalie and in for No. 300. Panthers 2, Stars 1 (14:47 2nd PP): Wyatt Johnson is the beneficiary of a slick cross-ice pass off the rush from Sam Steel .

is the beneficiary of a slick cross-ice pass off the rush from . Stars 2, Panthers 2 (15:01 2nd PP): The Stars get their second power play goal in a span of 14 seconds, the bloodied Justin Hryckowian scoring on from the net-front off a feed from Thomas Harley to tie it up.

The Stars get their second power play goal in a span of 14 seconds, the bloodied scoring on from the net-front off a feed from to tie it up. Panthers 3, Stars 2 (12:26 3rd): Gus Forsling fires a shot from the left circle that catches Sam Bennett on the doorstep; he corrals the puck and backhands it home for the lead.

fires a shot from the left circle that catches on the doorstep; he corrals the puck and backhands it home for the lead. Stars 3, Panthers 3 (17:19 3rd): Mikko Rantanen deflected a pass from Sam Steel to help force OT.

deflected a pass from to help force OT. Panthers 4, Stars 3 (1-0 SO): Marchand scores in Round 3 with Sergei Bobrovsky perfect.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Brad Marchand, Panthers

2. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

3. Sam Steel, Stars

ON DECK: GAME No. 13