Quite a few things have changed around the Florida Panthers since the last time Jacob Markstrom played for them.

The team, first of all, looks different on the ice with new logos, colors, uniforms, that kind of stuff.

The Panthers do not practice in Coral Springs anymore, either, moving to swanky news digs on the east side of town.

And, well, expectations have changed around the Panthers since 2014.

Winning the Stanley Cup twice will do that.

Now the new starting goalie for the Panthers, Markstrom says he is “super stoked, super excited” to be back with the Panthers.

“It’s a crazy business.”

Markstrom was originally drafted by the Panthers with the first pick of the second round in 2008.

The Panthers had plans on Markstrom to grow into the starting role over time, but injuries and a little mismanagement led to him going back-and-forth from South Florida to the minors over the course of four seasons.

The team decided to move on in 2014 when they sent him to Vancouver in the Roberto Luongo blockbuster. The trade worked for both teams; Vancouver got a young, up-and-coming goalie, while Luongo got his wish to go back to the Panthers.

Ironically, Luongo now runs the Panthers goaltending department and had a heavy hand in bringing the 36-year-old Markstrom back to Florida.

Markstrom played in 43 games for the Panthers.

They are expecting much more this time around.

“I didn’t think I was going to get traded 12 years ago — or however long it was,’’ Markstrom said Friday morning. “I didn’t think I was going to get traded back, either. It’s good to get back. I’m excited to go into that dressing room.”

Markstrom did get traded back to the Panthers on Tuesday morning. The Panthers sent two of their Stanley Cup champs in Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist to the Devils in exchange for Markstrom and depth forward Angus Crookshank.

The Panthers were able to clear $4.5 million off the salary cap to bring in Markstrom’s $6 million hit.

And, all of a sudden, the Panthers had their new starting goalie. Markstrom replaces Sergei Bobrovsky.

Florida’s ‘Goalie of the Future’ from back in the day is now their guy once more and rejoins his former Panthers teammates Sasha Barkov and Dmitry Kulikov. Markstrom also played with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk in Calgary.

Life is funny sometimes.

“I had great conversations with Bill Zito, Lu, Robb Tallas,’’ Markstrom said. “It gets your blood pumping a little bit. It’s a special feeling to be back in Florida, you know, where I was drafted.”

Tallas was Markstrom’s goalie coach in Florida and the two talked not long after the trade.

According to Markstrom, Tallas said that he had “grown a lot” as a goalie coach.

“I told him I have grown, too,’’ Markstrom said. “I have a beard, have a wife, have kids. I have become a much better goaltender, am established in this league more than I was when I was 20. It’s going to be a lot of fun to work with him again.’’

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON