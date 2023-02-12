FHN TODAY: Jakob Chychrun Next to be Dealt Before NHL Trade Deadline?

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are probably out of the running for Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun as it appears the local kid is about to be part of a blockbuster NHL trade (and will be headed somewhere other than home.)

With the NHL Trade Deadline just a few weeks away, the Coyotes’ put Chychrun — who grew up in Boca Raton — on ice Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues and did not mince words why.

”Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun is a healthy scratch tonight versus the St. Louis Blues due to trade related reasons,” the Coyotes tweeted out.

Chychrun, whose father Jeff is part of the Florida television broadcast team, is said to want to head home and play for the Panthers.

And, the Panthers would love to bring him back.

But that probably is not going to happen.

The Coyotes are asking a ton for the defenseman and for good reason. Chychrun is not only a very good defenseman, but his contract is very reasonable.

Chychrun is signed for the next two seasons at a cap hit of $4.6 million.

Not bad for a player of his caliber.

Arizona is asking for a number of things — as it should — for their star defenseman and the Panthers simply do not have the means to pull off such a deal.

The Florida Panthers did not get off to a good start — at all — against the Avalanche on Saturday night as they saw their modest three-game winning streak come to a close.

