That’ll Do: Panthers Playoff Hopes All But End with Loss to Devils

The Florida Panthers needed a strong start coming out of the Olympic break to have any chance to making the playoffs and a game in Newark against the Devils looked like one they should — and had to — get.

So much for that.

The Panthers did not do a whole lot against Jacob Markstrom and the Devils on Tuesday night, losing 5-1 in a game in which their slim playoff hopes appear to have met their end.

With Boston winning against the Penguins, Florida is now 10 points out of the playoffs with 21 games left.

Florida has lost three of four out of the break including the past three; counting the games before the Olympics and the Panthers have dropped eight of 10.

Playoff teams do not lose like this.

And, with the NHL Trade Deadline coming up Friday at 3, the Panthers have given Bill Zito no option other than to find what is out there and look ahead to next season.

As if he wasn’t already doing that.

Tuesday, the Panthers tied the score at 1 on a nice goal by Anton Lundell but that was all they mustered against a Devils team that had not scored more than three goals in their past nine games.

Thanks to a pair of empty-net goals, the Devils got five.

Don’t blame Sergei Bobrovsky for this one, either. He kept the Panthers in it during a rough first period.

The Panthers just do not have it right now.

Their run of making the postseason will end at a franchise-high six straight seasons.

The NHL will have a new Stanley Cup champion this summer.

HOW THEY SCORED

Devils 1, Panthers 0 (12:10 1st): A Florida turnover leads to a 2-on-1 with Arseny Gritsyuk leading the push and beating Sergei Bobrovsky.

A Florida turnover leads to a 2-on-1 with leading the push and beating Panthers 1, Devils 1 (14:37 1st): Evan Rodrigues sends a shot from the point that hits Anton Lundell who pulls down the puck and beats Jacob Markstrom with a big backhander.

sends a shot from the point that hits who pulls down the puck and beats with a big backhander. Devils 2, Panthers 1 (1:35 2nd 4/4): Luke Hughes fires a shot wide that bounds off the end boards — and Dougie Hamilton smokes it.

fires a shot wide that bounds off the end boards — and smokes it. Devils 3, Panthers 1 (8:13 2nd): Cody Glass deflects a Lenni Hameenaho shot in front.

deflects a shot in front. Devils 4, Panthers 1 (16:23 3rd EN): Dawson Mercer ends this one for the Devils with Bobrovsky on the bench.

ends this one for the Devils with Bobrovsky on the bench. Devils 5, Panthers 1 (19:20 3rd EN): Another empty net goal? Why not.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Dougie Hamilton, Devils

2. Jacob Markstrom, Devils

3. Arseny Gritsyuk, Devils

