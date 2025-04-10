FHN Today: Boqvist Earns Florida Panthers Award Nomination

FORT LAUDERDALE — Jesper Boqvist is the Florida Panthers nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Florida Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

Each of the 32 teams in the league nominate a candidate for the Masterton Trophy; The PHWA first presented the Masterton Trophy in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, a player with the Minnesota North Stars.

The award goes to the player who exhibited the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Masterton died January 15, 1968 following an injury suffered in a game.

Boqvist signed with the Panthers as a free agent this past summer after playing for the Bruins last season.

He has 12 goals and 23 points in 74 games with the Panthers this season, and signed a two-year contract extension with the team earlier this season.

