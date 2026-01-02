Jones Joins Tkachuk on Team USA for Olympics After Bennett Snub

The Florida Panthers will be sending Seth Jones to the 2026 Winter Olympics after he was officially named to Team USA on Friday.

Team USA held off on announcing the team so NBC could do a quick hit on it during the Today Show.

On Sunday, Jones told FHN that it would be a true honor to play for Team USA.

Jones was informed he made the team earlier this week.

“It is definitely awesome,’’ Jones said. “I was kind of in the conversations in ‘14 but missed and we haven’t been back. It’s a great opportunity for anyone, just to pull that sweater on and represent your country. It’s a real honor, a real privilege.’’

Matthew Tkachuk was already on Team USA after being named one of the first six players announced.

On Wednesday, Canada announced its official roster with Sam Bennett surprisingly being left off.

Bennett being snubbed by Team Canada was a topic of conversation Thursday when the Panthers practiced at LoanDepot Park for the Winter Classic.

“It’s tough. There isn’t much you can say,” said Sam Reinhart, who will be joined on Team Canada with Brad Marchand.

“You can sit here and say that so many guys have earned their way on it. It’s out of our control at the end of the day. I will say I have played with him for years, and he’s a guy that you will go to war with any day of the week.”

Later today, a bunch of Panthers will be added to Olympics rosters with Sweden and Finland also releasing their teams.

Defenseman Uvis Balinskis is already going with Latvia.

Gus Forsling will be named to Sweden’s roster, and Jesper Boqvist could as well.

Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Niko Mikkola are expected to play for Finland.

The Panthers will also have a number of supporting staff at the games, including GM Bill Zito who is part of Team USA.

Other roles: Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager – USA); Tuomo Ruutu (Assistant Coach – Finland); Myles Fee (Video Coach – Sweden).

