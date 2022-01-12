Kodak Black dirty dancing in Florida Panthers luxury suite goes viral

SUNRISE — Rapper Kodak Black attended the Florida Panthers game on Tuesday night.

You may have heard.

Although the Panthers are hold the best home record in the entire NHL — and it isn’t close — you may not have not heard a whole lot about the game itself.

The story last night was about Kodak Black and some raunchy behavior in a luxury suite at center ice.

The sexualized dance Kodak Black and his female companion engaged in was recorded by a fan on his cellphone from across the ice.

It has taken social media by storm.

The original video — tweeted out by season ticket holder @David954Fla — had been viewed 5.3 million times on Twitter by lunchtime on Wednesday.

Roberto Luongo, who basically had front row seats to the dance from an adjoining suite which was filled with members of the Panthers’ front office, put out a predictably funny tweet late Tuesday night which has over 10,000 likes.

Although Florida Hockey Now was one of the first to post a story about the incident moments after the game ended, this thing has gone worldwide.

Just Google ‘Kodak Black Florida Panthers’ and see what pops up.

Even Golf Digest got in on the story.

As for the Panthers, well, they’re just hoping this whole thing fades away.

The team was celebrating Kodak Black being at the game as he and his companion sat on the ice for the first couple of periods not far from the player bench.

Players noticed he was there and the team’s game presentation put him on the scoreboard numerous times to raucous applause.

It was a fun night with a fired up crowd.

The Panthers were having a lot of fun on and off the ice.

PA announcer: please keep your eyes on the puck at all times Everyone: OK Kodak: honey turn around it’s not safe https://t.co/CT52XZgKJ4 — Strombone (@strombone1) January 12, 2022

The attention received on the scoreboard may be why Kodak Black ended up in a suite in the first place.

According to a couple of arena staffers, Kodak Black — who originally hails from Pompano Beach and whose real name is Bill Kapri — was inundated by fans crashing the section he was in looking for autographs and selfies.

Security was called and Kodak Black and his companions (he had at least two others with him) left for the arena’s private Club 954 before moving on to a vacant suite next to the one the Panthers’ front office watches games from.

This is where things get sketchy.

In watching the video, it appears that Kodak Black and his friend are engaging in some sort of sexual activity.

A video taken in the suite (if you look close, you can see someone filming in the background of the original) shows Kodak Black wearing pants and his friend still wearing some of hers.

You can go to Kodak Black’s Instagram account (click below) to see the up-close-and-personal video if you want.

Is it definitive nothing untoward was going on? No.

Could it have just been a provocative dance a hockey fan just happened to catch on an iPhone? Sure.

This is not the first time something that happened at a Panthers game had gone viral. There have been women flashing on the ice which have been picked up by cameras.

About 10 years ago, one exhibitionist was briefly shown on the scoreboard video screen.

There was also the whole ‘Spacey in Space’ thing back in 2016 with actor Kevin Spacey showing up for a game to show his support to the playoff-bound hockey team.

The Panthers don’t want to talk about that any more than they want to talk about Kodak Black today.

Heck, if social media was a thing back in 1995, Scott Mellanby killing that wayward rat in the Miami Arena locker room could have been a worldwide phenomenon.

As it stands, the Panthers will have to bite their lower lip and take the positives out of this one.

There is no such thing as bad publicity, even a moment like this for a family-friendly organization.

The Panthers could not have known something like this would happen nor did they publicize it in any way.

When the video surfaced last night, the NHL and the Panthers deleted social media posts heralding Kodak Black’s attendance.

It is safe to say he will not be invited back.

By the way, the Panthers beat Vancouver 5-2.

Next game is Friday against Dallas.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK