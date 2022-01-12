Sex Appeal? Kodak Black caught on tape at Florida Panthers game

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were celebrating Kodak Black being at their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night with the NHL tweeting out pictures of the popular rapper from his seats near the ice.

The league would not be tweeting out what came next.

After being shown on the center ice scoreboard a few times during the second period, Kodak Black appeared moved up to a luxury box near center ice.

Twitter user and Panthers season ticket holder @David954Fla found Kodak Black and his female companion in what appears to be a compromising position — and taped it, from a distance, with his phone.

He then tweeted that video out.

We are not going to post the video here — if you want to see it, check it out on Twitter HERE.

Perhaps it is just a little twerking, perhaps more.

According to the person who recorded it, he did not think anything untoward was going on.

Maybe, maybe not.

The video also shows the Florida Panthers management team — including GM Bill Zito and Robert Luongo — sitting in the box right next to Kodak Black.

Anyway, it was a fun game for all!

Florida ended up winning 5-2 to improve to 19-3 on home ice.