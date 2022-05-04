Look Who’s Back: Kodak Black attends Florida Panthers playoff game

SUNRISE — Rapper Kodak Black made a big splash last time he attended a Florida Panthers game and there were many wondering if he would be invited back.

Well, he was.

Tuesday night, Black — who grew up in Broward County — was shown on the team’s center ice scoreboard seemingly enjoying himself.

Just not in that way.

You may remember the last time Kodak Black was at a Panthers as he was celebrated by fans, players and the team during a win against the Vancouver Canucks in January.

The Panthers were not celebrating what happened next.

After being shown on the center ice scoreboard a few times during the second period, Kodak Black — whose given name is Bill Kapri — moved to a luxury box near center ice.

Twitter user and Panthers season ticket holder @David954Fla got video of Kodak Black and his female companion in what appeared to be a compromising position from across the arena.

The tweeted out video went viral.

Sunrise police apparently got involved as some reported the incident as potentially being indecent.

It was decided nothing other than some “dirty dancing’’ went on in the suite — which happened to be located right next to one housing members of the Florida Panthers’ front office including Bill Zito and Roberto Luongo.

