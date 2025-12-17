Panthers GameDay v Kings: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

The Florida Panthers are back home tonight, playing host to the Los Angeles Kings in Sunrise.

The Panthers have not played at home since Dec. 7, going 3-1 on their four-game road trip.

Florida ended its six-game homestand with wins over Columbus and the Islanders.

The big news coming out of morning skate Wednesday was coach Paul Maurice saying defenseman Gus Forsling is fine after leaving Monday’s win in Tampa after blocking a shot with his arm.

Although Forsling did not participate in Wednesday’s morning skate, he is expected to rejoin Aaron Ekblad on Florida’s top defensive pairing.

NOTEBOOK: KINGS AT PANTHERS

The second episode of the NHL Road to the Winter Classic will air tonight at 6:30 on TNT. The episode starts with Matthew Tkachuk hosting his podcast, and follows the Panthers to Utah and Colorado. The Rangers are represented by Matt Rempe and former Florida forward Vincent Trocheck .

hosting his podcast, and follows the Panthers to Utah and Colorado. The Rangers are represented by and former Florida forward . Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov returns for the first time since the loss in Colorado. The Kings will go with Anton Forsberg who takes over the starting net with Darcy Kuemper out after being knocked out of Monday’s game in Dallas.

returns for the first time since the loss in Colorado. The Kings will go with who takes over the starting net with out after being knocked out of Monday’s game in Dallas. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites (-145) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $145 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 33

LOS ANGELES KINGS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (17-13-2) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

71 Luke Kunin // 18 Noah Gregor // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED LOS ANGELES KINGS (14-9-9) LINES

14 Alex Laferriere // 11 Anze Kopitar // 9 Adrian Kempe

22 Kevin Fiala // 55 Quinton Byfield // 40 Joel Armia

37 Warren Foegele // 15 Alex Turcotte // 12 Trevor Moore

96 Andrei Kuzmenko // 39 Jeff Malott // 10 Corey Perry

44 Mikey Anderson // 8 Drew Doughty

6 Joel Edmundson // 92 Brandt Clarke

2 Brian Dumoulin // 5 Cody Ceci

31 Anton Forsberg

29 Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Phillip Danault (illness)