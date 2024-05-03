Maple Leafs Force Game 7 vs. Bruins. When the Panthers Will Play

Connect with us

The Toronto Maple Leafs forced a winner-take-all Game 7 after beating the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night.

The Florida Panthers may not know who they will play in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but at least they know when that series will start.

With Game 7 coming in Boston on Saturday night, the Panthers will start against either the Bruins or Maple Leafs on Monday night in Sunrise.

The start time (between 7 and 8 p.m.) and television information will be released later.

Although that does not sound like a lot of time for the winner of that first-round series to get ready for the next round, well, it has happened before.

The Panthers won Game 7 in Boston last year on a Sunday night, flew to Toronto, and played Game 1 of the East semis on Tuesday.

The Bruins packed for Florida and planned to fly south with a Game 6 win.

The Maple Leafs had other plans.

Now, both are headed to Boston.

Toronto, playing its second straight game without star Auston Matthews, played a fantastic couple of games facing elimination as Boston has lost a 3-1 series lead in the opening round for the past two postseasons.

Last year, the Panthers rallied from 3-1 down to beat the Bruins in 7; the Leafs hope to repeat the feat on Saturday.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON (A2)/TORONTO (A3)
*Round 1 Series Tied 3-3; Game 7 Saturday @ Boston
BEST-OF-7 SERIES
GAME 1

