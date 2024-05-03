2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Maple Leafs Force Game 7 vs. Bruins. When the Panthers Will Play
The Toronto Maple Leafs forced a winner-take-all Game 7 after beating the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night.
The Florida Panthers may not know who they will play in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but at least they know when that series will start.
With Game 7 coming in Boston on Saturday night, the Panthers will start against either the Bruins or Maple Leafs on Monday night in Sunrise.
The start time (between 7 and 8 p.m.) and television information will be released later.
Although that does not sound like a lot of time for the winner of that first-round series to get ready for the next round, well, it has happened before.
Like, last year, before.
The Panthers won Game 7 in Boston last year on a Sunday night, flew to Toronto, and played Game 1 of the East semis on Tuesday.
The Bruins packed for Florida and planned to fly south with a Game 6 win.
The Maple Leafs had other plans.
Now, both are headed to Boston.
Toronto, playing its second straight game without star Auston Matthews, played a fantastic couple of games facing elimination as Boston has lost a 3-1 series lead in the opening round for the past two postseasons.
Last year, the Panthers rallied from 3-1 down to beat the Bruins in 7; the Leafs hope to repeat the feat on Saturday.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON (A2)/TORONTO (A3)
*Round 1 Series Tied 3-3; Game 7 Saturday @ Boston
BEST-OF-7 SERIES
GAME 1
- When: Monday (Time, TBA)
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV TBA: Warner Sports (TNT/TBS) or Disney (ESPN/ABC)
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu or MAX
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- First Round (Panthers Won 4-1) — Game 1: Panthers 3, Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT; Game 3: Panthers 5, Tampa Bay 3; Game 4: Tampa Bay 6, Panthers 3; Game 5: Panthers 6, Tampa Bay 1.
- + VS. BOSTON
- Last Season — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996, 2023)
- + VS. TORONTO
- This Season (Tied 2-2) — At Florida: Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Oct. 19); Panthers 5, Leafs 2 (Ap. 16). At Toronto: Leafs 2, Panthers 1 (Nov. 28); Leafs 6, Panthers 4 (April 1).
- Last Season — Regular Season: Toronto won 3-1; Playoffs:Florida won 4-1 (EC semifinals)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 50-38-7, 7 ties
Boston is not only clamming up again they’ve lost their nerve as well. At the end of the second period the Leafs’ Holmberg grabs a guy’s stick then boards him with no call, bloodying him in the process, and the Bruins. Do. Exactly. Nothing. And the Leafs’ power play absolutely stinks. Yeah their coach chirped at the officials a bit at the start of the third but there was a golden opportunity to impose their will on someone after a fairly cheap shot with a good chance to get offsetting penalties — and they caved. Fortunately, the Cats would’ve gone… Read more »