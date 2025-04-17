Matthew Tkachuk Back with the Florida Panthers for Game 1?

FORT LAUDERDALE — The question on everyone’s mind when it comes to the Florida Panthers these days is whether Matthew Tkachuk will be available when the playoffs start Tuesday in Tampa.

It certainly sounds as if he will be.

Coach Paul Maurice said “there isn’t anybody that I would say that I know is not ready for Game 1,’’ adding that no one on the team has “an injury that’s week to week.’’

When Maurice spoke about when Tkachuk could be ready to play a few weeks ago, he said that it depended on when the NHL scheduled the games.

So, being off until Tuesday night certainly works in Florida’s favor in getting Tkachuk back.

Tkachuk has been out since sustaining a groin injury at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He has been on LTIR since March and has only skated with the Panthers once since.

“It has been very good the last couple of days on the ice,” Tkachuk said on Wednesday. “I have only been on the ice a couple of days for legit skates. I am just trying to peak sometime around Game 1. Looking forward to it.”

Maurice said that Tkachuk “went after it pretty good” on Thursday morning and will not practice with the team on Friday.

“He’ll skate on off days going into decision day which will be after the Monday skate,’’ Maurice said.

Captain Sasha Barkov said the Panthers are excited to get Tkachuk back into the lineup.

“There’s no one like him,’’ Barkov said. “Well, his brother. But there is no one exactly like him in the way he is as a teammate, the way he plays the game, the way he treats everyone in the room. We have missed him a lot so far. Getting him more and more involved with the team, in the locker room, has helped a lot.

“He’s close and it’s awesome. We can’t wait to see him back. He’s a special, special player. So, we’re happy to have him.’’

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING