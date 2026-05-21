After making his debut with the Air Force Thunderbirds earlier this month, Matthew Tkachuk joined Team USA for the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Team USA played three group games without Tkachuk going 1-2 in those games.

On Wednesday, Team USA beat Germany 4-3 in a shootout.

Tkachuk played on a line with Tommy Novak of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington’s Ryan Leonard.

The Americans are 2-2-0 in Group A thus far which ranks fourth with four points going into Saturday’s game with Latvia.

Tkachuk is trying to become the first American to join the Triple Gold Club after winning Gold with Team USA in Milan as well as the Stanley Cup with the Panthers.

“It definitely took me a little bit to feel it out and feel like myself again,” Tkachuk said Wednesday per the IIHF website. “Once the first period was towards the end, I started feeling good again.’’

Florida captain Sasha Barkov played in his first real game since Game 7 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final last Friday when Finland beat Germany 3-1.

Barkov has played in three games at the World Championship thus far, notching three assists.

Anton Lundell has two goals and three points in his three games.

Finland is 3-0 going into today’s game against Latvia which features Sandis Vilmanis (two assists).

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON