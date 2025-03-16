Montreal Canadiens Run Past Florida Panthers, Stay in Playoff Hunt

The Florida Panthers played one of their worst first periods in some time Saturday night in Montreal, giving up a pair of goals to the Canadiens.

The second was markedly better.

It ultimately did not matter.

Montreal got a goal off a turnover midway through the third in a game it never trailed, beating the Panthers 3-1 to stay in a tight wild-card race in the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers, after winning six straight, have lost two of the first three on this six-game road trip which continues Sunday on Long Island.

Montreal is a point back of the New York Rangers for the final wild-card position.

The good news for the Panthers was they retain a four-point lead atop the Atlantic after Toronto lost to the Senators. Tampa Bay and the Leafs are four points back.

Florida trailed 1-0 on a power-play goal from Patrik Laine — then won a challenge for goalie interference on Brandon Gallagher on a goal from Alex Newhook.

The Canadiens still made it 2-0 on a turnover deep in the zone, and went into the intermission up by that score.

Florida played a strong second, and trailed 2-1 going into the third after Mackie Samoskevich scored off a beaut of a shot from the bottom of the left circle.

In the third, however, a Sam Bennett turnover led to Christian Dvorak goal that restored Montreal’s two-goal lead — and gave the Canadiens their second win over the Panthers this season.

Sam Montembeault, the former Florida goalie, made 21 saves in the win.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ CANADIENS

Jesper Boqvist played in his 300th NHL game on Saturday night.

played in his 300th NHL game on Saturday night. With 13 goals, Samoskevich is tied for third ( Will Smith ) among rookies this season. Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini both have 20.

) among rookies this season. and both have 20. The Panthers play their third game in four nights when they visit the Islanders on Sunday.

HOW THEY SCORED

Canadiens 1, Panthers 0 (5:15 1st PP): Patrik Laine rips one bar-down from the left circle after getting two other cracks at Sergei Bobrovsky with the advantage. Laine has 13 power-play goals this season.

rips one bar-down from the left circle after getting two other cracks at with the advantage. Laine has 13 power-play goals this season. Canadiens 2, Panthers 0 (15:56 1st): Sasha Barkov’s c learing pass goes off Seth Jones’ stick deep in the Florida zone, Cole Caufield gets it, spins and shoots it past Bobrovsky.

learing pass goes off stick deep in the Florida zone, gets it, spins and shoots it past Bobrovsky. Canadiens 2, Panthers 1 (3:51 2nd): Mackie Samoskevich gets his sixth in his past 11 games by flying around the net and whipping one from the left circle pas Sam Montembeault with Sam Bennett running blocker.

gets his sixth in his past 11 games by flying around the net and whipping one from the left circle pas with running blocker. Canadiens 3, Panthers 1 (8:11 3rd): Bennett’s clearing pass gets picked off and David Savard’s point shot gets deflected by Christian Dvorak that bangs off the post and in.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sam Montembeault , Montreal

, Montreal 2. Cole Caufield , Montreal

, Montreal 3. Mackie Samoskevich, Florida

ON DECK: GAME No. 68