FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Canadiens Make the Dance, Stanley Cup Playoffs Set
The Montreal Canadiens are back in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2021 as their rebuild is looking pretty, pretty good right now.
The Canadiens needed one point to grab the final spot in the playoffs on Wednesday and beat the depleted Hurricanes 4-2.
Montreal gets in as the second Wild Card in the Eastern Conference and will open up against the Washington Capitals this weekend.
Of course, Montreal’s big win was a big loss for Columbus.
The Blue Jackets were hoping for a Carolina Miracle on Wednesday; had Carolina beaten Montreal in regulations, Columbus could have grabbed that final spot with a regulation win tonight against the New York Rangers.
Both the Canadiens and Blue Jackets are great stories this season.
Montreal was picked by many to finish last in the Atlantic as the thought was the Canadiens were still a year — at least — away from contending for a playoff spot.
Columbus, obviously, has played hard all season through the pain of losing Johnny Gaudreau before the season started.
The Blue Jackets could have easily have folded things up and did not.
Perhaps had Jet Greaves taken over in net a few games earlier, perhaps the Jackets would be continuing this road trip in Washington.
The schedule for the first games — no, not that Game 1 — have been announced: The Blues visit Winnipeg on Saturday at 6 p.m., with the Avalanche visiting Dallas at 8:30. Both will be on TNT/truTv.
The Panthers and Lightning will almost assuredly start Sunday, time TBA.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
- Matthew Tkachuk is aiming for a Game 1 return against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
- The Panthers made some roster moves on Wednesday; they have 25 players on the current roster.
- Sasha Barkov was praised by his peers for his play on the ice — and nominated for a prestigious award for his work off of it.
- Jack Devine had two assists in his first pro game Wednesday, and Oliver Okuliar scored twice in the Checkers 3-2 win at Hartford.
- With the win, Charlotte moves on to the second round of the playoffs with a first-round bye. Here’s their Round 2 home schedule.
- The Lightning won its final home game Tuesday, beating the Panthers 5-1 in a game that didn’t mean much.
Jack Devine had two assists in his first pro game Wednesday, and Oliver Okuliar scored twice in the Checkers 3-2 win at Hartford.
NHL NEWS, NHL LINKS
- The Montreal Canadiens are officially headed to the postseason.
- How, exactly, did the Canadiens pull this thing off?
- Kris Letang had a heart procedure done on Tuesday, and was visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. “He’s a maniac.’’
- Gabriel Landeskog was back for practice with the Avalanche.
- Three out-of-the-box candidates for the Philadelphia Flyers coaching gig.
- The Detroit Red Wings send some players down to the AHL.
- Connor Hellebuyck wins the Jennings Trophy once again.
- Lane Hutson ties the NHL rookie assist record for defensemen. Heck of a year.
- Alex Iafallo signs a three-year deal with the Jets.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: TBA (Likely on Sunday)
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN or TNT/truTV
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+ or MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule: TBA
- Season Series (Tied 2-2) — At Tampa Bay: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 (Dec. 22); Lightning 5, Panthers 1 (Ap. 15). At Florida: Lightning 4, Panthers 0 (Dec. 23); Panthers 2, Lightning 1 (March 3).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
