FHN Today: Canadiens Make the Dance, Stanley Cup Playoffs Set

The Montreal Canadiens are back in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2021 as their rebuild is looking pretty, pretty good right now.

The Canadiens needed one point to grab the final spot in the playoffs on Wednesday and beat the depleted Hurricanes 4-2.

Montreal gets in as the second Wild Card in the Eastern Conference and will open up against the Washington Capitals this weekend.

Of course, Montreal’s big win was a big loss for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets were hoping for a Carolina Miracle on Wednesday; had Carolina beaten Montreal in regulations, Columbus could have grabbed that final spot with a regulation win tonight against the New York Rangers.

Both the Canadiens and Blue Jackets are great stories this season.

Montreal was picked by many to finish last in the Atlantic as the thought was the Canadiens were still a year — at least — away from contending for a playoff spot.

Columbus, obviously, has played hard all season through the pain of losing Johnny Gaudreau before the season started.

The Blue Jackets could have easily have folded things up and did not.

Perhaps had Jet Greaves taken over in net a few games earlier, perhaps the Jackets would be continuing this road trip in Washington.

The schedule for the first games — no, not that Game 1 — have been announced: The Blues visit Winnipeg on Saturday at 6 p.m., with the Avalanche visiting Dallas at 8:30. Both will be on TNT/truTv.

The Panthers and Lightning will almost assuredly start Sunday, time TBA.

