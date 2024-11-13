No More Robes: Devils End the Panthers Winning Streak

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night and old friend Jacob Markstrom was the main culprit in a 4-1 win by the New Jersey Devils.

Markstrom, the former Florida goalie who went to Vancouver in the Roberto Luongo trade back in 2014, was the difference for the Devils again on Tuesday as he stopped 33 shots in the win.

Spencer Knight was terrific with 20 saves, but his personal winning streak (three games) came to an end as well.

Markstrom stood on his head Tuesday with Florida having a 27-14 advantage in scoring chances through the first two periods — only the Devils went into the third up 2-1.

Florida played the game without Sam Bennett due to a previously undisclosed upper-body injury.

The two teams play again Thursday night in Sunrise.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Devils 1, Panthers 0 (8:30 1st): Jesper Bratt’s beaut of a backhanded shovel pass from inside the blue lands right in front of Jack Hughes — and he one-times it past Spencer Knight .

beaut of a backhanded shovel pass from inside the blue lands right in front of — and he one-times it past . Panthers 1, Devils 1 (8:41 2nd PP): Uvis Balinskis throws a shot up from the point through traffic and Sam Reinhart deflects it for his 12th of the season.

throws a shot up from the point through traffic and deflects it for his 12th of the season. Devils 2, Panthers 1 (17:29 2nd): A Florida turnover in the neutral zone leads to a breakaway from Timo Meier and the Devils take the lead back.

A Florida turnover in the neutral zone leads to a breakaway from and the Devils take the lead back. Devils 3, Panthers 1 (15:07 3rd): Nico Hischier drives in and feeds Paul Cotter from the left circle and he sends a wrist shot over Knight’s shoulder.

drives in and feeds from the left circle and he sends a wrist shot over Knight’s shoulder. Devils 4, Panthers 1 (18:58 3rd EN): Ondrej Palat ends it into an empty net.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey

New Jersey 2. Timo Meier , New Jersey

, New Jersey 3. Spencer Knight, Florida

