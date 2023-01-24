NHL All-Star Skills Competition Heads to the Beach, Golf Course

The NHL announced the details of the seven events which will comprise the All-Star Skills Competition on Feb. 3 which will be hosted by the Florida Panthers.

Most of the Skills Competition will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise starting at 7 p.m.

The NHL All-Star Game — featuring Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers — will be Feb. 4 in Sunrise.

Some of the events will be held elsewhere and be taped for the television broadcast.

Unfortunately, no alligators will be involved — unless they are in the lake for the new golf competition which is going to use an island green.

We will have dunk tanks, however.

First, here are the events:

Splash Shot

Pitch ‘n Puck

Tendy Tandem

Fastest Skater

Hardest Shot

Breakaway Challenge

Accuracy Shooting

This year, the NHL is incorporating the ‘Splash Shot’ which will taped at the NHL All-Star Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

It will be open to the public on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Players will be shooting at targets — and then can dunk other players as the league is indeed going through with the dunk tank idea.

We like it.

The ‘Pitch ‘n Puck’ “challenges All-Stars to combine their hockey and links skills on an iconic Sunshine State golf hole.”

This is a skill incorporating both golf and hockey shots and “will take part on a par-4 island green.”

There are only two of those in South Florida: At Plantation Preserve off Broward Boulevard and at Turnberry Isle in Aventura.

Looks like it will be in Plantation based on the par-4 designation; Turnberry’s No. 18 is a par-5.

Unless they are creating an island green with a barge or something. More details on this later.

Another new event involves goaltenders — with Roberto Luongo being a special participant — and it is called the ‘Tendy Tandem.’

Goofy name notwithstanding, this sounds fun as well as eight goalies take part. Per the NHL, “one goalie from each division will be designated the shooting goalie and one the in-net goalie.”

So, we will have one All-Star goalie shooting against another All-Star goalie for points.

The usual events involved in the Skills Competition — Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge and Accuracy Shooting will be held at the arena. We assume the goalie challenge will also be in Sunrise.

The winner of each event in the Skills Competition gets $30,000.

To check out all the rules and scoring parameters for the different events, CLICK HERE

The NHL will also have five top female players taking part: Alex Carpenter and Hilary Knight from Team USA; Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston and Sarah Nurse from Team Canada.

There will also be an opportunity for fans to get in on the fun with the NHL Fan Skills at Home in which fans can submit videos “of themselves performing hockey skills of all levels in any one of five categories – Shootout Move, Accuracy, Celly, Trick Shot, and Stickhandling.

“Instagram and TikTok feeds will fill with videos of fans shooting pucks through their living rooms and dangling across driveways, and other fun videos.”

For more information on this, visit NHL.com/FanSkills or https://www.nhl.com/fans/fan-skills-at-home.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS