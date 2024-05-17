2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
NHL Announces Schedule for Eastern Conference Final
The NHL announced the schedule for the 2024 Eastern Conference final with Game 1 starting at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
The Florida Panthers can join the New York Rangers in the ECF with a win in Boston tonight in Game 6.
The Panthers swept Carolina out of the 2023 ECF; the Rangers took the Hurricanes out in Game 6 on Thursday night.
The first two games of the ECF would be at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday and Friday, with both on ESPN.
Games 3 and 4 turn to the Panthers/Bruins side of the ledger — with Game 3 on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC.
Game 4 would be on Tuesday, May 28.
Here is the rest of the schedule:
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS/BOSTON BRUINS VS. NEW YORK RANGERS
- Series Schedule — Game 1: FLA/BOS at Rangers, Wednesday, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: FLA/BOS at Rangers, Friday 8 (ESPN); Game 3: Rangers at FLA/BOS, Sunday May 26, 3 (ABC); Game 4: Rangers at FLA/BOS, Tuesday May 28, 8 (ESPN): Game 5*: BOS/FLA at Rangers, Thursday May 30, 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: Rangers at FLA/BOS, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: BOS/FLA at Rangers, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2
GAME 6
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: TNT
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Boston 5, @Florida 1; Game 2: @Florida 6, Boston 1; Game 3: Florida 6, @Boston 2; Game 4: Florida 3, @Boston 2; Game 5: Boston 2, @Florida 1; Game 6: Friday at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)
