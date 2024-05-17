NHL Announces Schedule for Eastern Conference Final

The NHL announced the schedule for the 2024 Eastern Conference final with Game 1 starting at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Florida Panthers can join the New York Rangers in the ECF with a win in Boston tonight in Game 6.

The Panthers swept Carolina out of the 2023 ECF; the Rangers took the Hurricanes out in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The first two games of the ECF would be at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday and Friday, with both on ESPN.

Games 3 and 4 turn to the Panthers/Bruins side of the ledger — with Game 3 on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

Game 4 would be on Tuesday, May 28.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS/BOSTON BRUINS VS. NEW YORK RANGERS

Series Schedule — Game 1: FLA/BOS at Rangers, Wednesday, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: FLA/BOS at Rangers, Friday 8 (ESPN); Game 3: Rangers at FLA/BOS, Sunday May 26, 3 (ABC); Game 4: Rangers at FLA/BOS, Tuesday May 28, 8 (ESPN): Game 5*: BOS/FLA at Rangers, Thursday May 30, 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: Rangers at FLA/BOS, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: BOS/FLA at Rangers, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)

FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2