Connect with us

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Announces Schedule for Eastern Conference Final

Published

2 days ago

on

Florida panthers
New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller shoots against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the second period of a game on March 4 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

The NHL announced the schedule for the 2024 Eastern Conference final with Game 1 starting at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

The Florida Panthers can join the New York Rangers in the ECF with a win in Boston tonight in Game 6.

The Panthers swept Carolina out of the 2023 ECF; the Rangers took the Hurricanes out in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The first two games of the ECF would be at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday and Friday, with both on ESPN.

Games 3 and 4 turn to the Panthers/Bruins side of the ledger — with Game 3 on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

Game 4 would be on Tuesday, May 28.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS/BOSTON BRUINS VS. NEW YORK RANGERS
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: FLA/BOS at Rangers, Wednesday, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: FLA/BOS at Rangers, Friday 8 (ESPN); Game 3: Rangers at FLA/BOS, Sunday May 26, 3 (ABC); Game 4: Rangers at FLA/BOS, Tuesday May 28, 8 (ESPN): Game 5*: BOS/FLA at Rangers, Thursday May 30, 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: Rangers at FLA/BOS, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: BOS/FLA at Rangers, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2
GAME 6

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x