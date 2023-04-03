NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Race: 4 Teams, 2 Spots Left

There were two games with NHL playoff implications in the Eastern Conference on Sunday night.

One went the way the Florida Panthers hoped it would.

The other did not.

Florida remained two points back of the New York Islanders for the first wild card spot in the East after Carolina pulled out a 2-1 win.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, however, beat the visiting Flyers to pull into the second wild card position.

Both Florida and Pittsburgh have five games remaining; the Islanders have four.

Of course, there is a fourth team now in the running for one of the two playoff spots as the Buffalo Sabres have won two straight and four of five and are five points back of the Penguins but have two more games remaining.

One of those games, of course, is Tuesday night in Sunrise against the Panthers.

Should be a big one.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Zac Dalpe has made a home for himself and his family as captain of the Charlotte Checkers.

Now, he has a new two-year contract extension with the Panthers meaning he will be around for a little bit longer.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Boston Bruins became just the fourth team in NHL history to hit the 60-win mark with a 4-3 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Wayne Gretzky said he would not be happy if they do not follow their historic season up with a Stanley Cup.

Jack Eichel finally punched his ticket to the postseason for the first time in his eight-year career.

The Philadelphia Flyers almost came back from a 3-0 deficit against the Penguins but fell just short.

The Detroit Red Wings got stellar performances from multiple young players in a 5-2 road win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Montreal Canadiens clinched their ticket to the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, securing a Top-10 pick in the draft.

The Los Angeles Kings clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Canucks last night.

PANTHERS ON DECK