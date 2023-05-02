Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Finally Releases Full Schedule for Panthers and Maple Leafs

2 hours ago

Panthers leafs

The NHL finally released the full schedule for its second round playoff schedules including the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

It appears as if the league took a look at the Miami Heat’s second-round schedule against Milwaukee as the three games scheduled for Sunrise will not conflict with a Miami home game.

The Panthers will play Game 3 on home ice on Sunday night at 6:30 (TBS) and Game 4 on Wednesday (ESPN).

The Heat play Games 3 and 4 against the Knicks at Miami Arena on Saturday and Monday; Game 6 would be next Friday night with the Panthers not playing a Game 6 until that following Sunday.

Game 1 of Florida’s best-of-7 series opens tonight in Toronto at 7 (ESPN) with Game 2 on Thursday night.

With the staggered schedule also brings some rest to both teams as there will now be a three-day break between Game 2 and 3, as well as Game 3 and 4.

First Round Schedule — Game 1: Tuesday at Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 2: Thursday at Toronto, 7 (TNT); Game 3: Sunday at Florida, 6:30 (TBS); Game 4: Wednesday at Florida, 7 (ESPN); Game 5*: Friday, May 12 at Toronto (TNT); Game 6*: Sunday, May 14 at Florida (TBA); Game 7*: May 16 at Toronto (TNT). (*) – If Necessary

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 1

