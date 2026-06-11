NHL free agency opens in just under three weeks and the Florida Panthers have a lot of decisions to make.

Their goalie situation is the most obvious one with Sergei Bobrovsky set to walk as a free agent come July 1.

Florida also has some decisions to make on their blue line.

The Panthers have, over the past few seasons, signed at least one defenseman to play in their rotation.

Some have been traditional free agency signings such as Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov, while others were veteran players added on a one-year, discounted prove-it deal such as Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Nate Schmidt, and Jeff Petry.

Although the Panthers will likely make a couple of depth signings for their defensemen, barring any sort of a trade before the market opens on July 1, it does appear that Florida is pretty well set defensively.

Last year, the Panthers sustained some pretty heavy losses to injury.

Their defensemen had been immune from serious injury during the previous couple of seasons, but that was not the case last year.

Florida lost Seth Jones and Kulikov for a substantial chunk of the season, with Mikkola, Aaron Ekblad, and Uvis Balinskis being hurt as things went along.

Even Gus Forsling missed some time at the end.

All are expected to be 100 percent by the time training camp opens in September.

The Panthers are pretty deep at the position, with its top two pairings set: Forsling and Ekblad return as the top pair, with Mikkola and Jones as the second.

Florida can run things back with Kulikov and Balinskis on the third, with waiver-pickup (and restricted free agent) Donovan Sebrango in the mix.

All of the injuries sustained throughout the season meant that the Panthers had to make numerous call-ups throughout the season and a number of Florida’s AHL prospects showed they could be ready for more NHL action.

Mike Benning, who has been in the system the past three seasons after leaving the University of Denver, played in 18 games and looked strong in the final weeks.

Marek Alscher, a third-round pick in 2022, also did not look out of place in his brief time with the Panthers. A trip to the World Championship with Czechia certainly did not hurt his standing heading into the coming season.

Mikulas Hovorka and Ludvig Jansson also got a chance to play with the Panthers and will be given a look.

The Panthers could also add a defenseman they like with the ninth-overall pick in the upcoming draft although, even if Florida keeps that selection, an 18-year-old defenseman making a Stanley Cup caliber team is a real long shot.

Florida may also bring back versatile veteran Toby Bjornfot.

The Panthers do have about $15 million under the cap right now although a lot of that is going to be eaten away by two goalies and a contract to RFA Mackie Samoskevich.

The Panthers are not expected to be in the mix for any of the top free agent defensemen only because they could spend that money elsewhere.

Again, Florida’s top two pairings are set. They are looking for depth or find a new piece to a championship team.

The Panthers may sign a couple of veterans for around $1 million, bring in the kids, and let things work out in training camp.

But, who?

There are a couple of ‘friends of the program’ out there in Radko Gudas (Anaheim) and Erik Gudbranson (Columbus) although it would not be surprising to see either player end up staying where they are at.

Brett Kulak, who lost in the Final to the Panthers the previous two summers before being traded twice in this season before ending in Colorado, is a free agent after making almost $3 million at 32.

Perhaps Andrew Peeke, the right-handed shot from Parkland, may want to come play for his hometown team for a year.

The Bruins d-man was drafted by the Blue Jackets when Bill Zito was there, and knows Gregory Campbell extremely well.

More than likely, Zito and the front office will wait to see what new free agents pop onto the market before July 1 through buyouts (like OEL and Schmidt) then move quickly if a player they like is suddenly out there.

Right now, however, they have bigger concerns.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON