NHL Today: League paused due to Covid outbreak, return Dec. 27

The NHL has paused its season — however briefly — due to a Covid-19 outbreak throughout the league following the two games remaining on schedule for tonight.

The league had originally scheduled games through Wednesday night with teams breaking for Christmas.

As it currently stands, there will be two games tonight: Washington at Philadelphia (ESPN+) and Tampa Bay at Vegas.

Teams will not be returning for practice — all facilities will be closed — until Sunday afternoon with the game schedule resuming Monday.

Players and staff will have to test out to be able to return, so we are probably not done with players being added to the protocol list.

The Panthers are scheduled to visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7 p.m.

For now, anyway.

Florida, of course, was one of the first teams to have its games put on hold when the league paused the Panthers, Flames and Avalanche on Friday afternoon.

More teams and more games were postponed as the weekend wore on.

With so many games moved to the TBA stage, it appears likely NHL players will not be going to Beijing for the Winter Olympics and these games will be made up — or at least a large majority — in February.

The Panthers currently have three games which need to be made up: at Minnesota, at Chicago and against Nashville.

