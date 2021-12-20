Florida Panthers rookie Chase Priskie named AHL Player of the Week

Chase Priskie has had a busy few days. Not only was he called up to play for the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, but he played in four games for the Charlotte Checkers and was named the AHL Player of the Week for his effort.

Priskie came into this week with six points in his first 18 AHL games with the Checkers — but he matched that in four games, helping Charlotte to a 3-1 record during that time.

In between, Priskie — as well as Charlotte teammates Matt Kiersted, Grigori Denisenko and Cole Schwindt — were called up by the shorthanded Panthers to play Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Had the Panthers not had their season put on hold by the NHL due to the Covid-19 outbreak affecting the team, the four would have likely been in the lineup Saturday at Minnesota as well.

Instead, the Panthers sent the four (as well as Aleksi Heponiemi) back to Charlotte where they split a two-game series against Bridgeport over the weekend.

All told, Priskie & Co. played five games in six days.

To top things off, his fiancée Cydney Roesler tweeted that the two got married on Sunday night.

Heck of a week indeed.

On the ice, Priskie had two goals and six points for the Checkers while logging 25:29 against the Kings — second only to MacKenzie Weegar.

It was a pretty good night for the former Jr. Panther who grew up playing on teams all over South Florida.

“He played exceptional,” Florida interim coach Brunette said after the 4-1 loss to the Kings.

“He used his feet, managed the game very well. He played great. Another guy I am so happy for. I am sure it feels good, at home, to play that kind of game here in front of friends and family. Great story. But he earned every minute he got tonight.”

On Tuesday night, Priskie had a goal and three assists in Charlotte’s record-breaking 11-1 win over Rochester.

He added another assist the following night in a 4-2 win over the Amerks.

On Thursday, he played for the Panthers and practiced with them on Friday morning before being sent back to Charlotte.

Priskie got the game-winning goal Sunday afternoon against Bridgeport.

“For me, it was coming in and doing a job,’’ Priskie said the day after playing with the Panthers. “We were missing some big-time d-men out there. I just came in to do my best. …

”I know I can be an everyday player at this level. It’s just about having the confidence, playing with confidence, having a little swagger. I kind of felt that last night. I had some quality minutes last night and this was another step in the process of being an NHL player.”

