FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Active at NHL Trade Deadline?

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers nhl trade

SUNRISE — The NHL Trade Deadline may not be the most exciting day on the league calendar this year if only because of all the deals already completed. The Florida Panthers have yet to make a move and, no one is sure exactly what Bill Zito & Co. is going to do.

The Panthers, as we note this morning, are in NHL purgatory at the moment.

They are too good to be where they are, yet here they sit four points outside of a playoff spot with 19 games remaining.

Florida’s only consistent play this season has been its inconsistent play.

The team has won three straight games only once but now, to make the playoffs, they probably need to win 15 of 19.

Not to mention Zito does not have any draft capital to improve his team nor the cap space to make any additions without subsequent subtractions.

Florida may end up moving a couple of their veteran players or just add a depth player — the Panthers sent Grigori Denisenko down clearing a roster spot and some money.

Not enough to match the headline-grabbing moves of last spring, mind you, but maybe enough to say they gave this team a chance to keep moving forward.

The Panthers lost to the rebuilding Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night.

It was their second loss to the Preds in two weeks — which is completely unacceptable for a team fighting for a playoff spot.

Beating the Lightning and then losing to the Preds at home negates things.

The Boston Bruins had themselves a day on Thursday.

Not only did they go out and grab Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings, but they also locked up David Pastrnak with an eight-year, $90 million contract.

Pretty good day in Boston — capped by the Bruins’ 7-1 win over the Sabres. Boston is not the fastest team to 100 points in NHL history as they have 101 points in 61 games.

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 

Jon Baldwin

Such a disappointing season to this point. Consistently inconsistent as you say George.

Zeke1961

Andrew Brunette is racing to the playoffs; Paul Maurice was last seen dusting off his massive Excuse Manual.

David

I would like to see Paul Maurice relieved of his duties. He is best at downplaying losses! Might be because he has more losses than any coach in NHL history

Zeke1961

For the 24 years Paul Maurice has been an NHL coach, he has amassed an eye-popping 680 game loss record (not counting OTL). Since game one with the Panthers, not a single week has passed that he hasn’t been consistently adding to that total. (The All-Star Week off was just a missed opportunity). The oft’ pointed to three wins in a row has been soundly negated by the heretofore unmentioned three losses in a row having occurred four times. This form of unwelcome consistency, in my opinion, emanates from behind the bench and should have been addressed and resolved some… Read more »

