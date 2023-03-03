FHN TODAY: Florida Panthers Active at NHL Trade Deadline?

SUNRISE — The NHL Trade Deadline may not be the most exciting day on the league calendar this year if only because of all the deals already completed. The Florida Panthers have yet to make a move and, no one is sure exactly what Bill Zito & Co. is going to do.

The Panthers, as we note this morning, are in NHL purgatory at the moment.

They are too good to be where they are, yet here they sit four points outside of a playoff spot with 19 games remaining.

Florida’s only consistent play this season has been its inconsistent play.

The team has won three straight games only once but now, to make the playoffs, they probably need to win 15 of 19.

Not to mention Zito does not have any draft capital to improve his team nor the cap space to make any additions without subsequent subtractions.

Florida may end up moving a couple of their veteran players or just add a depth player — the Panthers sent Grigori Denisenko down clearing a roster spot and some money.

Not enough to match the headline-grabbing moves of last spring, mind you, but maybe enough to say they gave this team a chance to keep moving forward.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers lost to the rebuilding Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night.

It was their second loss to the Preds in two weeks — which is completely unacceptable for a team fighting for a playoff spot.

Beating the Lightning and then losing to the Preds at home negates things.

NHL NEWS & NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Boston Bruins had themselves a day on Thursday.

Not only did they go out and grab Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings, but they also locked up David Pastrnak with an eight-year, $90 million contract.

Pretty good day in Boston — capped by the Bruins’ 7-1 win over the Sabres. Boston is not the fastest team to 100 points in NHL history as they have 101 points in 61 games.

PANTHERS ON DECK