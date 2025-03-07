NHL Trade Deadline, Bizarro World: Florida Panthers Get Brad Marchand

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers pulled out all the stops at the end of the NHL Trade Deadline, getting Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Seriously.

As Dr. Peter Venkman said in Ghostbusters, Marchand joining the rival Panthers is like “dogs and cats living together; Mass hysteria!”

According to ESPN’s John Buccigross, the Panthers are sending a conditional second-round pick back to Boston. It could end up being the 2028 first-round pick.

The Bruins say the second becomes a first-round pick in 2027 0r 2028 if the Panthers advance to the Eastern Conference finals and Marchand plays in 50 percent of Florida’s playoff games.

According to Florida GM Bill Zito, the Bruins are also retaining 50 percent of his $6.125 million deal.

Marchand is a free agent at the end of this season.

“I haven’t even spoken to him yet, we just did the trade call,’’ Zito said. “His record speaks for itself. We’re thrilled to have him aboard.’’

The Panthers and Marchand have had plenty of run-ins over the years, but things certainly escalated during the playoffs last year when Sam Bennett knocked him out with a concussion in Game 3 of last year’s playoffs.

Bennett was just back from hand surgery, and was skating to the bench when Marchand appeared to square him up for a big hit.

Only, Bennett saw the open-ice hit coming; he turned into it, and sent Marchand sprawling into the boards.

The Bruins say Bennett sucker-punched Marchand in the process, putting him out with a concussion.

Then-Boston coach Jim Montgomery said it was a dirty play by Bennett — and a reverse angle showed Bennett make contact to Marchand’s head.

Bennett has maintained there was no way, not with his still-healing hand, that he could have done anything but turn into the hit.

Anything else was incidental. But affective.

“I just thought it was outside the lines,’’ Montgomery said before Game 4, one in which Marchand could not play in. “I think it’s someone that plays the game on the edge. And he knew what he was doing. I don’t know if you’ve seen the picture from behind. But there’s clearly… he loaded up.”

At the 4 Nations Face-Off, Bennett and Marchand seemed to smooth things over.

“That’s hockey,” Bennett said. “You are going to have rivals when you have intense playoff games. He’s been nothing but great to me since I’ve been here. He’s a super guy, and I’m excited to play with him.

“It will be nice to have him on my side.”

Said Marchand: “He plays very hard, great asset to the team. He’s a competitor. Seen it first-hand.’’

Marchand also has a history with several members of the Panthers.

When the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011, Marchand played with current Florida executives Shawn Thornton and Gregory Campbell.

Their Bruins also beat Roberto Luongo and the Vancouver Canucks in the Final.

Zito was an agent at that time, and represented Boston goalie Tuukka Rask and said he got to know Marchand a little bit.

Marchand has missed the past few games with an upper-body injury with Zito saying it could be a couple of weeks before he can join the lineup.

“We’ll see where it goes. He’s injured, we think it’s a couple of weeks,’’ Zito said. “We’ll get our doctors on it. We’ve had some conversations about it, so we’re comfortable acquiring him and we’re excited about buckling down and moving forward to focus on being the best team we can be, to go as far as we can go. We’re thrilled.”

The Panthers visit Boston on Tuesday night and Marchand will not be in uniform, but since it kicks off a three-game portion of a six-game trip, he will probably be in the house.

Fun.

“A player like this,” Zito said, “when they come available, and you have that need and a fit with your group, you pursue it.”

