2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Reverse Angle Shows Sam Bennett Punch Brad Marchand
Until the TNT pregame crew came on Sunday evening, we had not seen the reverse angle of the collision between Florida’s Sam Bennett and Boston captain Brad Marchand.
Now we have.
The reverse angle shows that, yes, the Boston Bruins have every right to be upset with Bennett as he clearly hits Marchand in the face as he follows through on the reverse hit.
Tonight’s TNT broadcast is on TBS.
Marchand is out for Game 4, likely with a concussion.
Army, Ace and Biz went back to the tape on the shot Sam Bennett gave to Brad Marchand in Game 3 and they got some thoughts 👀 @armdog @ansoncarterla @biznasty2point0 pic.twitter.com/kqJRr2px5V
— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 12, 2024
Boston coach Jim Montgomery brought the hit to everyone’s attention during his media availability on Saturday — and doubled down on it Sunday.
Prior to seeing the reverse angle, it looked as if Bennett and Marchand simply collided following Marchand trying to hit Bennett only to take the brunt of the hit.
“I just thought it was outside the lines,’’ Montgomery said on Sunday. “I think it’s someone that plays the game on the edge. And he knew what he was doing. I don’t know if you’ve seen the picture from behind. But there’s clearly… he loaded up.”
The Bruins, who obviously saw the new angle, were pretty upset and said the Panthers needed to pay for it.
“I think we have to really go after their top guys,’’ Pavel Zacha told reporters. “Let them know it’s not OK to go after our captain. That’s not OK with us. We’re ready to be physical again today and be a little bit harder on them.’’
Said Trent Frederic: “I think it pissed off everyone. I think that whole team kind of ticks everyone off, to be honest.’’
Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net tonight for Florida; Jeremy Swayman returns for the Bruins.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES TIED 2-1
* Game 4 on Sunday at 6:30 *
GAME 5
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Bruins 5, Panthers 1; Game 2: Panthers 6, Bruins 1; Game 3: Panthers 6, Bruins 2; Game 4: Sunday at Boston, 6:30 (TBS); Game 5: Tuesday at Florida, 7 (ESPN); Game 6*:Friday May 17 at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)
Try not hitting a guy long after the puck leaves his area then. It’s Marchand. Who cares.
Well, I will say I had not seen that angle until the national broadcast so I would like to retract part of my statement from yesterday.. I will say I still stand by the fact that I believe it to be more of a motion of him trying to protect himself than throwing a punch, Kinda like he said when they were interviewing him. No way he’s got time to think about that. He simply tried to protect himself from a hit, and luckily for us or unluckily for boston, marchad took it to the chin. There was certainly no… Read more »