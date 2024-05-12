Reverse Angle Shows Sam Bennett Punch Brad Marchand

Until the TNT pregame crew came on Sunday evening, we had not seen the reverse angle of the collision between Florida’s Sam Bennett and Boston captain Brad Marchand.

Now we have.

The reverse angle shows that, yes, the Boston Bruins have every right to be upset with Bennett as he clearly hits Marchand in the face as he follows through on the reverse hit.

Tonight’s TNT broadcast is on TBS.

Marchand is out for Game 4, likely with a concussion.

Army, Ace and Biz went back to the tape on the shot Sam Bennett gave to Brad Marchand in Game 3 and they got some thoughts 👀 @armdog @ansoncarterla @biznasty2point0 pic.twitter.com/kqJRr2px5V — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 12, 2024

Boston coach Jim Montgomery brought the hit to everyone’s attention during his media availability on Saturday — and doubled down on it Sunday.

Prior to seeing the reverse angle, it looked as if Bennett and Marchand simply collided following Marchand trying to hit Bennett only to take the brunt of the hit.

“I just thought it was outside the lines,’’ Montgomery said on Sunday. “I think it’s someone that plays the game on the edge. And he knew what he was doing. I don’t know if you’ve seen the picture from behind. But there’s clearly… he loaded up.”

The Bruins, who obviously saw the new angle, were pretty upset and said the Panthers needed to pay for it.

“I think we have to really go after their top guys,’’ Pavel Zacha told reporters. “Let them know it’s not OK to go after our captain. That’s not OK with us. We’re ready to be physical again today and be a little bit harder on them.’’

Said Trent Frederic: “I think it pissed off everyone. I think that whole team kind of ticks everyone off, to be honest.’’

Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net tonight for Florida; Jeremy Swayman returns for the Bruins.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)

FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES TIED 2-1

* Game 4 on Sunday at 6:30 *