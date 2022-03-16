Connect with us

#AskGR Mailbag

Opening The FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: NHL Trade Deadline Edition

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nhl trade deadline
Florida Panthers general manager, pictured here on the first day of free agency in 2021, is expected to be busy as the NHL Trade Deadline comes Monday at 3 p.m. — Photo @GeorgeRichards

The Florida Panthers are thick in NHL Trade Deadline talks with various teams as the finish line comes on Monday at 3 p.m.

Who are the Panthers looking at?

What would you like to see Florida get?

We are opening up the FHN Mailbag to you, our loyal readers, for a special trade deadline edition.

Leave your questions here in the comments, on the Facebook post comment section or on Twitter using #AskGR.

Get your inquiries in by 10 p.m. tonight and we will have a special mid-morning post on Thursday before the Panthers play in Las Vegas.

Here is our last Mailbag which ran about a month ago. You all had a lot of trade questions then and I’m sure you have plenty more now.

But we do not have to limit this Mailbag to trade questions.

Ask anything you want.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

fan4pan

Deadline! Is there anyone that you think the Panthers have to have? With the team so close to the cap, I would prefer them to keep the team together. If anything I would prefer a tough guy to help protect Barkov, Hubby, Ekblad, etc from being run at during playoffs.

