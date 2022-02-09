The FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag: Potential trades, goalies & more

While a number of NHL teams have already come out of their All-Star break, the Florida Panthers do not play until next Wednesday — with their first practice coming Friday afternoon.

So, what better time than to open up the FHN Mailbag and answer some of your questions about the team.

With the NHL Trade Deadline coming next month, many of you had questions about what the Panthers are looking for.

We know GM Bill Zito will be buying. But what can he afford? What is he willing to spend?

There were also a lot of questions about the team’s goaltending situation, the return of Noel Acciari and Patric Hornqvist as well as one about why the team has not kept last season’s Reverse Retro look.

What targets will Zito be looking at at the trade deadline and what pieces do we realistically have to offer up? Related question: How serious is the Panthers’ interest in bringing Chychrun home? — Matthew Kristal