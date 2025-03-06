NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Add Another Center

The Florida Panthers stayed active before the NHL Trade Deadline hits Friday at 3 p.m., acquiring center Nico Sturm from the San Jose Sharks.

The Panthers got Sturm plus a seventh-round pick in 2027 for their fourth-round selection in 2026.

Sturm was centering San Jose’s third line; he could jump in on Florida’s fourth when he arrives.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of a three-year, $6 million contract he signed with the Sharks after leaving the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche as a free agent in 2022.

Two weeks ago, he told San Jose Hockey Now that he did not expect to be with the Sharks following the trade deadline.

He would not be.

“You’re a 29-year-old UFA with no extension in place. You got to be realistic about it,” Sturm said.

Sturm missed eight games with a broken bone in his right foot, but returned to the lineup after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

“I’ll play for the Sharks until the day they tell me otherwise,” Sturm said. “I’m gonna play 100 percent for the crest.”

This is the second trade between the Florida Panthers and Sharks in as many days; Wednesday, the Panthers acquired goalie Vitek Vanecek from San Jose for Patrick Giles.

Sturm has seven goals and 13 points in 47 games for the Sharks this season.

In 316 career games with Minnesota, Colorado, and San Jose, he has 46 goals and 91 points.

ON DECK: GAME No. 63