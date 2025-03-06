Florida Panthers
NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Add Another Center
The Florida Panthers stayed active before the NHL Trade Deadline hits Friday at 3 p.m., acquiring center Nico Sturm from the San Jose Sharks.
The Panthers got Sturm plus a seventh-round pick in 2027 for their fourth-round selection in 2026.
Sturm was centering San Jose’s third line; he could jump in on Florida’s fourth when he arrives.
The 29-year-old is in the final year of a three-year, $6 million contract he signed with the Sharks after leaving the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche as a free agent in 2022.
Two weeks ago, he told San Jose Hockey Now that he did not expect to be with the Sharks following the trade deadline.
He would not be.
“You’re a 29-year-old UFA with no extension in place. You got to be realistic about it,” Sturm said.
Sturm missed eight games with a broken bone in his right foot, but returned to the lineup after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
“I’ll play for the Sharks until the day they tell me otherwise,” Sturm said. “I’m gonna play 100 percent for the crest.”
This is the second trade between the Florida Panthers and Sharks in as many days; Wednesday, the Panthers acquired goalie Vitek Vanecek from San Jose for Patrick Giles.
Sturm has seven goals and 13 points in 47 games for the Sharks this season.
In 316 career games with Minnesota, Colorado, and San Jose, he has 46 goals and 91 points.
ON DECK: GAME No. 63
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SW Fla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- This Season (Panthers lead 1-0) — At Florida: Thursday. At Columbus: Panthers 4, Blues Jackets 3 (Oct. 15); March 20.
- Last Season: Panthers Won 3-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Columbus leads 26-21-4
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.
This probably doesn’t move the needle much on the national level, but this move is huge for the cats. Nico is a beast in the dot, winning 67% of his drops, and he’s a pass first center, which should mesh well with Gadgovich and Greer, who, when it comes to there limited offense, are more shoot first guys, so thier respective skill sets should compliment one another. Obviously, being on the fourth libe, thier first responsibilities aren’t scoring, but Nico will bring a little more to the table, skillwise, than Nosec has. This is another really good deal by Zito… Read more »