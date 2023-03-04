Connect with us

FHN TODAY: NHL Trade Deadline Runs Out of Steam

Published

9 hours ago

on

Nhl trade deadline
Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito meets the media in Sunrise following the NH: Trade Deadline on Friday afternoon. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

SUNRISE — For those of you who had to work and missed the NHL Trade Deadline specials either from ESPN or Canada on Friday, well, you did not miss much.

As we all sort of expected, there was not much for the NHL Insiders to talk about on Friday.

After all, the big deals were all done prior to Friday’s 3 p.m. closing time.

Sure, there were trades made on Friday. Regardless of how things go leading into the Trade Deadline, there are always last-minute deals being made.

But when one of the biggest moves is one that was not not completed — the Philadelphia Flyers deal with Detroit to move James van Riemsdyk fell through — you get the picture to how Friday went for those who look at the Trade Deadline as some sort of Hockey Holiday.

For the complete rundown of all the trades, visit Detroit Hockey Now for their Trade Tracker.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito spoke about why he decided to keep his team together despite it being four points out of the playoffs with 19 games remaining.

Zito also spoke on a variety of subjects from past trades, the team’s future, whether he thinks they can make the playoffs — and his thoughts on the job Paul Maurice has done in his first season behind the Florida bench.

Spoiler alert: He is a fan.

The Panthers’ Twitterverse is going to love hearing that.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Pittsburgh Penguins hold a five-point lead on the Panthers in the playoff race and are in town for a big game tonight.

The Penguins have won their past four games after beating the Lightning on Thursday and added a number of players at the deadline including former Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

General manager Ron Hextall thinks this Penguins squad can contend for the Cup. OK.

  • Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher knows his team’s fans are disappointed with how things have gone the past couple of seasons — and what happened at the deadline.
  • Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman says he was not going to be a buyer “under any circumstances.” We kind of saw that for ourselves.
  • The Boston Bruins apparently took Friday off. Slackers.
  • The Calgary Flames added some depth at the deadline and traded one Ritchie brother for another.
  • Cale Makar has been cleared to return to the Calgary Flames.
  • The Washington Capitals being a seller at the deadline was painful from necessary.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 

surveyjay

You know when you’re in traffic and some guy cuts you off then on top of that he gives you the finger, It’s insult on injury. That’s how I felt reading that Zito thinks Maurice has done a good job. Wow, just wow.

Last edited 6 hours ago by surveyjay
1
Reply
Cats and Leafs

He also said he believes the team can make the playoffs. What he says publicly and what he actually thinks are 2 different animals.

1
Reply
zeke1961

P.M coaching the Panthers to the playoffs? Was that a pig I just saw fly past my window ?

1
Reply
Ric G

Zito is wrong he is the dumbest person in the room!

0
Reply

