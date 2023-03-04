Connect with us

FHN+

Bill Zito: Florida Panthers Can Make Playoffs, Believes in Paul Maurice

Published

9 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito meets the media at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise following the NHL Trade Deadline. — Photo @GeorgeRichards

SUNRISE — When it came to the NHL Trade Deadline, the Florida Panthers did not have much to work with.

After two-plus years of wheeling-and-dealing, general manager Bill Zito did not have the salary cap space nor the assets to do the kind of shopping he had in the past.

While there was a lot he would have liked to have added to his team, Zito and the Panthers stood pat and left the team as is.

Get FHN+ today!

“It’s like shopping in Bal Harbour with empty pockets,’’ Zito said in a wide-ranging interview with the South Florida media following the end of the NHL’s trading day.

Zito spoke about the moves made in the past, if he thinks this team can rally and make the playoffs as well as his thoughts on the job Paul Maurice has done in his first season behind the Florida bench.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.