FHN TODAY: Ottawa Lands Chychrun before NHL Trade Deadline

Published

5 hours ago

on

Chychrun nhl trade

It looks like Jakob Chychrun will finally be able to play in an NHL game once again after the Ottawa Senators added the coveted Arizona defenseman in a deal prior to Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline.

Chychrun, the son of Florida Panthers’ television analyst Jeff, has not played in a game since Feb. 10 as the Coyotes had kept him out of the lineup to keep him from getting hurt before the deadline.

Arizona was asking an extremely high price for Chychrun what for his talent level as well as his favorable contract moving forward.

They did not cash in the way they had hoped — getting a conditional first-round pick, and two second-round picks.

Speaking of players from South Florida who now are former Coyotes, Arizona sent Shayne Gostisbehere to Carolina for a third-round pick.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who are in Tampa tonight before playing the Panthers on Saturday, were busy last night as GM Ron Hextall made two trades.

First, the Pens traded center Teddy Blueger to the Vegas Golden Knights; Pittsburgh then acquired Nashville forward Mikael Granlund.

Get FHN+ today!

The Penguins may not be done.

There is plenty more to come before the NHL Trade Deadline although things sound quiet around the Panthers.

Florida may still be tired from all the moves it made at this time last year.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers had a new goalie on the ice as Roberto Luongo surprisingly stepped in for Sergei Bobrovsky at Wednesday’s practice.

Luongo had not put on the goalie pads from his final game in 2019 until being asked to participate in the All-Star festivities. After the Skills competition, Luongo said he was open to getting back in net a little more often.

The Panthers were thrilled to be out there with him.

NHL NEWS & NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Detroit Red Wings had a busy day despite being off.

First, they signed captain Dylan Larkin to a nice extension. Then the Wings became sellers as they traded Filip Hronek for a first-round pick.

Could Tyler Bertuzzi be on his way out as well?

UPDATE: Yeah, they’re reporting he’s off to the Boston Bruins.

PANTHERS ON DECK

NASHVILLE PREDATORS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS 

  • When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise 
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Season Series (Predators lead 1-0): Nashville 7, Florida 3 (Feb. 16)
  • Last season: Florida won 2-0
  • All-time regular season series: Florida leads 21-13-6, 3 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Pittsburgh at Florida, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Panthers Team & Cap Info

