Panthers Pregame: Florida taking slumping Flyers very seriously

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are soaring and the Philadelphia Flyers come to town riding a three-game losing streak with losses in four of their past five.

The Panthers say they are not going to get caught looking ahead.

This is a big couple of days for the Panthers.

With three games in the next four nights — two are at home, Friday in Washington — the Panthers would like to get a win tonight and move on to the next one.

”I think, right now, they are a desperate group,’’ said Radko Gudas, who spent four seasons in Philadelphia from 2015-19.

“They lost yesterday, so they are going to want to set the tone so we have to be ready for them after not playing the past few days. We have to be ready for them.”

Philadelphia lost 4-0 in Tampa Bay and have been struggling offensively of late.

On Tuesday, veteran center Derick Brassard got hurt and is not expected to play against the Panthers.

Top prospect Morgan Frost has been called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis.

Frost, the Flyers’ first-round pick in 2017, has seven points in 22 NHL games and has 15 points for the Phantoms this season.

“When we went to their building, they played us really hard,’’ Carter Verhaeghe said, refering to Florida’s 4-2 win at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 23.

“It was a hard-fought game and we expect more of the same. They are a good team, have a lot of good players and some elite offensive players. We have to be sharp.”

The Panthers will again be without captain Sasha Barkov whom Andrew Brunette reiterated is still “week to week” even though he has been skating.

Florida is not going to rush Barkov.

“He is week to week, he is skating and we are reassessing daily,” Brunette said. “He is still a week, two weeks at least.”

Sergei Bobrovsky (8-0-2) will be back in net for the Panthers.

