GameDay 19: Lines, betting odds for Flyers at Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers have a chance to make some history on Wednesday night when they play host to the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers have, literally, been unbeatable on home ice this season. Florida has started this season 10-0 in Sunrise, tied for the second-best home start to an NHL season ever.

With a win tonight, the Panthers would tie the 1963 Chicago Blackhawks — who were the Black Hawks then — for the best home start in league history.

Not too shabby.

“We want to make this a really hard place to play,” Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette said after Saturday’s 5-4 win over Minnesota.

“We don’t want to just be good at home, we want to be great. Tonight was just another step. This is a big homestand for us.”

The Panthers have won their past 14 regular season games in Sunrise dating back to last season.

On home ice this year, Florida is outscoring its opponents 48-22.

Florida’s 48 home goals are most in the NHL, 10 more than Edmonton (nine games).

Philadelphia comes into the night on a bit of a slide.

The Flyers, who revamped their roster in the offseason, have lost their past three and four of the past five.

Philadelphia is also playing the second game in as many nights, losing 4-0 in Tampa on Tuesday night.

The Panthers have not played since Saturday.

— Florida is expected to run the same lineup it did Saturday night. Owen Tippett did not practice on Monday (the team took Tuesday off) with coach Andrew Brunette saying it was simply a maintenance day.

— UPDATE: Lucas Carlsson will play tonight in place of Kevin Connauton.

— With three games in the next four nights (the team will practice on Thanksgiving before flying to Washington), Sergei Bobrovsky will likely get the start on Wednesday and perhaps on Friday as well.

That would give Spencer Knight the net on Saturday night against Seattle.

— This will be Keith Yandle’s second game against the Panthers since they bought him out this past summer, but his first in Sunrise.

Expect a nice video tribute to Yandle during the first commercial break to celebrate his five seasons in South Florida.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 9 Sam Bennett // 10 Anthony Duclair

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

77 Frank Vatrano // 19 Joe Thornton // 74 Owen Tippett

94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

42 Gus Forsling // 7 Radko Gudas

62 Brandon Montour // 32 Lucas Carlsson

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Kevin Connauton, Maxim Mamin

Injured: Noel Acciari (IR), Olli Juolevi (IR), Markus Nutivaara (IR), Mason Marchment (IR), Sasha Barkov

PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee // 14 Sean Couturier // 11 Travis Konecny

28 Claude Giroux // 48 Morgan Frost // 89 Cam Atkinson

71 Max Willman // 21 Scott Laughton // 25 James van Riemsdyk

23 Oskar Lindblom // 11 Nate Thompson // 17 Zach MacEwen

9 Ivan Provorov // 61 Justin Braun

6 Travis Sanheim // 70 Rasmus Ristolainen

3 Keith Yandle // 24 Nick Seeler

35 Martin Jones

79 Carter Hart