2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Panthers Make a Lineup Change Before Game 5 vs Leafs
The Florida Panthers will make a key lineup change tonight before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their tied best-of-7 second-round playoff series.
Evan Rodrigues skated on Tuesday and was on the ice in Toronto on Wednesday — but he will not play in Game 5.
Jesper Boqvist will replace Rodrigues on the left side of the top line with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart at least to start the game.
“The advantage is, he can play all three forward positions,’’ Paul Maurice said of Boqvist.
By putting Boqvist in the lineup, Maurice said, he has some versatility as the game rolls along.
After Rodrigues was knocked out of Game 4 in the third period after being interfered with by Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Tomas Nosek moved up from the fourth line to play with Barkov and Reinhart.
Rodrigues, Maurice said, could be able to go in Game 6 on Friday in Sunrise.
The Panthers are not expected to make any more lineup changes going into a pivotal Game 5.
Both teams are 2-0 on home ice, with two of the final three games in this series slated to be played in Toronto.
