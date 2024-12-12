Connect with us

Panthers Run it Back, Canucks Get Top Player Back in Vancouver

4 hours ago

Panthers canucks
J.T. Miller is back with the Vancouver Canucks tonight against the Florida Panthers after missing the past month for undisclosed reasons. // FHN File Photo

With a seven-game point streak going, the Florida Panthers will run back the same lineup when they take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

The Canucks, meanwhile, will have J.T. Miller back after a prolonged absence he declined to explain.

Miller practiced with the Canucks on Tuesday after missing almost a month due to personal reasons.

In the 10 games Miller has missed, Vancouver is 5-3-2; the Canucks were 9-5-3 with him in the lineup.

“I’m here with the team,’’ Miller said per the Canadian Press. “I’m ready to look forward to what’s going to happen in the future, not necessarily what has happened in the past.’’

The Canucks would like to turn around their fortunes at home starting tonight against the Panthers.

Vancouver is 4-6-4 at home including losing heir past two to the Lightning and Blues.

Florida, meanwhile, is 9-4-1 on the road with wins in three of its past four (3-0-1).

Coach Paul Maurice said that the Panthers would not make any changes to their lineup, with Sergei Bobrovsky getting his third consecutive start.

Bobrovsky has allowed just a single goal in three of his past four starts and has won four straight.

— The starting goalies: Bobrovsky vs. Kevin Lankinen.

NHL betting odds: The Panthers are -170 on the money line at the local sports book.

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local television with pregame starting at 9:30 and the puck dropped after 10.

ON DECK: GAME 30
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (18-9-2) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

70 Jesper Boqvist // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues

10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich

PROJECTED VANCOUVER CANUCKS (14-8-5) LINES

74 Jake DeBrusk // 40 Elias Pettersson // 44 Kiefer Sherwood

21 Nils Hoglander // 9 J.T. Miller // 6 Brock Boeser

81 Dakota Joshua // 24 Pius Suter // 8 Conor Garland

63 Max Sasson // 53 Teddy Blueger // 20 Danton Heinen

43 Quinn Hughes // 57 Tyler Myers

7 Carson Soucy // 47 Noah Juulsen

27 Derek Forbort // 51 Mark Friedman

32 Kevin Lankinen

35 Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Aatu Raty

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (illness), Filip Hronek (upper body)

