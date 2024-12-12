Panthers Run it Back, Canucks Get Top Player Back in Vancouver

With a seven-game point streak going, the Florida Panthers will run back the same lineup when they take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

The Canucks, meanwhile, will have J.T. Miller back after a prolonged absence he declined to explain.

Miller practiced with the Canucks on Tuesday after missing almost a month due to personal reasons.

In the 10 games Miller has missed, Vancouver is 5-3-2; the Canucks were 9-5-3 with him in the lineup.

“I’m here with the team,’’ Miller said per the Canadian Press. “I’m ready to look forward to what’s going to happen in the future, not necessarily what has happened in the past.’’

The Canucks would like to turn around their fortunes at home starting tonight against the Panthers.

Vancouver is 4-6-4 at home including losing heir past two to the Lightning and Blues.

Florida, meanwhile, is 9-4-1 on the road with wins in three of its past four (3-0-1).

Coach Paul Maurice said that the Panthers would not make any changes to their lineup, with Sergei Bobrovsky getting his third consecutive start.

Bobrovsky has allowed just a single goal in three of his past four starts and has won four straight.

— The starting goalies: Bobrovsky vs. Kevin Lankinen.

— NHL betting odds: The Panthers are -170 on the money line at the local sports book.

— How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local television with pregame starting at 9:30 and the puck dropped after 10.

ON DECK: GAME 30