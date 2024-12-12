Florida Panthers
Panthers Run it Back, Canucks Get Top Player Back in Vancouver
With a seven-game point streak going, the Florida Panthers will run back the same lineup when they take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.
The Canucks, meanwhile, will have J.T. Miller back after a prolonged absence he declined to explain.
Miller practiced with the Canucks on Tuesday after missing almost a month due to personal reasons.
In the 10 games Miller has missed, Vancouver is 5-3-2; the Canucks were 9-5-3 with him in the lineup.
“I’m here with the team,’’ Miller said per the Canadian Press. “I’m ready to look forward to what’s going to happen in the future, not necessarily what has happened in the past.’’
The Canucks would like to turn around their fortunes at home starting tonight against the Panthers.
Vancouver is 4-6-4 at home including losing heir past two to the Lightning and Blues.
Florida, meanwhile, is 9-4-1 on the road with wins in three of its past four (3-0-1).
Coach Paul Maurice said that the Panthers would not make any changes to their lineup, with Sergei Bobrovsky getting his third consecutive start.
Bobrovsky has allowed just a single goal in three of his past four starts and has won four straight.
— The starting goalies: Bobrovsky vs. Kevin Lankinen.
— NHL betting odds: The Panthers are -170 on the money line at the local sports book.
— How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local television with pregame starting at 9:30 and the puck dropped after 10.
ON DECK: GAME 30
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS
- When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-170); Puck line (-1.5, +140); Over/Under 5.5 (-115/-105)
- This Season (Canucks Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Canucks 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct. 17). At Vancouver: Thursday.
- Last Season: Canucks Won 2-0.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Vancouver leads 20-13-4, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (18-9-2) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
70 Jesper Boqvist // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
10 AJ Greer // 94 Tomas Nosek // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
88 Nate Schmidt // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
30 Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
PROJECTED VANCOUVER CANUCKS (14-8-5) LINES
74 Jake DeBrusk // 40 Elias Pettersson // 44 Kiefer Sherwood
21 Nils Hoglander // 9 J.T. Miller // 6 Brock Boeser
81 Dakota Joshua // 24 Pius Suter // 8 Conor Garland
63 Max Sasson // 53 Teddy Blueger // 20 Danton Heinen
43 Quinn Hughes // 57 Tyler Myers
7 Carson Soucy // 47 Noah Juulsen
27 Derek Forbort // 51 Mark Friedman
32 Kevin Lankinen
35 Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Aatu Raty
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (illness), Filip Hronek (upper body)