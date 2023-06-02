Panthers to Hold Watch Party for All Stanley Cup Final Games

The Florida Panthers announced earlier this week that fans could come to FLA Live Arena to watch Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

On Friday, the NHL said the Panthers would also hold outdoor watch parties in Sunrise for Games 3 and 4 as well.

According to the NHL, Flo Rida will hold a free concert in before Game 3.

It will be held in parking lot C2 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday night starting at 6 p.m.

The concert is free — although parking at the arena certainly will not be — as will the outdoor watch party which is expected to be held in the same location.

Doors to the arena for those with tickets for Game 3 and 4 will open at 6:30 p.m.

As for the watch parties for Games 1 and 2 — which will be held in Las Vegas — those will be held inside the arena.

Tickets to the indoor watch party for games on Saturday and Monday are $10 and benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Seating is general admission and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The team says there will be discounted concessions available and Pantherland will be open for merchandise sales.

There will also be giveaways and special events going on inside the arena.

For more information, visit the Panthers’ website HERE

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

GAME 1