The Florida Panthers were expected to trade A.J. Greer at the March 6 deadline before the forward could be lost to NHL free agency this summer.

The day before the deadline, the Panthers scratched Greer from their game in Columbus then acquired a pair of forwards only to keep Greer.

Only It always felt like the Panthers and Greer would part ways after two very beneficial seasons for both sides.

Greer, after having a career season at age 29, simply needs to get himself the best contract he can. The Panthers probably cannot afford to give it to him.

On Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman said on his 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that he had been hearing from executives around the league that it sounds like Greer will indeed hit free agency and see what is out there.

There will be a market for Greer.

Greer has mostly played in a bottom-6 role throughout his nine NHL seasons with six different organizations.

Yet with the Panthers having so many injuries, Greer was given the opportunity to get some playing time up in the top-6 — and he thrived in it.

Greer set a career-high in goals (six) and points (17) in his first year with the Panthers, one in which he became a Stanley Cup champion for the first time.

He obliterated those numbers in his second season, scoring 17 goals with 32 points.

The Panthers paid Greer an average of $850,000 each of the past two seasons and he could be in the market for a contract that pays him four or five times that much.

Although Bill Zito said after the trade deadline that he would love to re-sign Greer, the Panthers do not have that kind of money to pay out for a player who likely would return to a bottom-6 role on a healthy Florida team.

Zito, since he has been with the Panthers, has been good about making sure his star players are paid well knowing that he can fill out his fourth line for less than $1 million per player.

That is why players such as Kevin Stenlund and Ryan Lomberg had to move on: There was simply a lot more money to make elsewhere.

Greer really enjoyed his time with the Panthers and made it clear he wants to come back.

“It’s a relief knowing they believe in me and knowing what I can do and they want me,’’ Greer said in March. ”Hopefully we get it done and finalize something. I’m happy to be here.

“I’m proud to wear this jersey and I’m proud to be a part of this group and what we’ve built here.”

But, Greer needs to get paid.

Greer has bounced around his entire career and the $1.7 million paid by the Panthers over two years is the most he has made from one team.

He has a chance to strike now, and should do just that.

There are a number of teams who would likely be in on bidding for Greer, perhaps a team like the Columbus Blue Jackets who may lose Mason Marchment — another former Panthers player who made out real good as a free agent — on July 1.

Greer could also end up getting closer to home by signing either with Ottawa or Montreal.

Regardless, there are going to be plenty of opportunity out there for Greer with money the Panthers probably do not have nor would spend if they did.

The Panthers, once healthy, should have options to fill out their forward lines.

Mackie Samoskevich and Cole Schwindt are restricted free agents who need new contracts;Jonah Gadjovich should be healthy after having a neck injury that cost him much of the past season.

Florida also has Jesper Boqvist and Cole Reinhardt under contract for next season although it is not clear whether Tomas Nosek will return.

Then there is rookie Sandis Vilmanis who impressed the Panthers during his 19 games with the big squad and a strong season both in the AHL and at the World Championship with Latvia.

He probably makes the team out of camp — or is the first guy up if salary cap concerns force him down early.

Nolan Foote is also a possibility to return as are pending free agents Vinnie Hinostroza, Luke Kunin, and Noah Gregor.

The Panthers should also be active in looking for depth forwards and would have no lack of interest in players who have seen the benefit of joining the Panthers on a short-term, low-salary contract.

Hey, Lomberg is a free agent this year.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON