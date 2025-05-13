Paul Maurice on Matthew Tkachuk: ‘He’s Back, and Right’

FORT LAUDERDALE — Matthew Tkachuk played in his ninth game since rejoining the Florida Panthers after missing two months.

Paul Maurice said Tkachuk’s game Sunday “was his best.’’

Tkachuk sent a sharp cross-ice pass from the halfwall to Carter Verhaeghe in front of the net on a first period power play chance that gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in an eventual 2-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4.

He ended up playing 17:30 on Sunday as his minutes have increased substantially after Maurice and the Panthers were keeping an eye on him early in the Tampa Bay series — and even in the Game 5 win in which Tkachuk was limited to 10:33.

That was Tkachuk’s lowest time on ice in the postseason thus far.

“I think his last three games that he has played have been the best games he has played in the playoffs,’’ Maurice said on Monday afternoon. “I think he has an incredible ability to adjust his game, and I think he was doing that in the Tampa series — all the way through the Tampa series.

“He is back. Last night, I didn’t see him adapting his game. … I think he’s back, and right.’’

Tkachuk missed the final 25 games of the regular season after being hurt at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February with what is believed to be a groin injury.

After being placed on LTIR, Tkachuk was away from the Panthers until the final weeks of the regular season — and he played in Game 1 against the Lightning.

Tkachuk scored two goals and had an assist in Florida’s 6-2 win.

Through the first nine games of the postseason, he has three goals and eight points.

Three of those assists have come in the first four games of this series.

“I am feeling physically great,” Tkachuk said before Game 4 on Sunday morning. “I am very happy to be out there. It was a long time off, and just happy to be out there with the guys again. There’s nothing better.’’

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 4

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2