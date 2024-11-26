Paul Maurice Takes Blame for Florida Panthers Losing Streak

FORT LAUDERDALE — Paul Maurice was not in the mood to mess around Tuesday afternoon at the IcePlex, which is understandable considering his team has lost four straight and six of seven.

Following Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, Maurice ran a quick but spirited workout, often interrupted by his barking directions.

More than one F-bomb was dropped.

Maurice has been unhappy with his team’s play the past couple of weeks.

You can blame fatigue on a couple of these losses, perhaps both against the New Jersey Devils.

Tuesday, Maurice put the blame on himself.

Florida was off to its best start in franchise history at 11-3-1 after winning seven straight, ranking them second overall in the NHL.

The Panthers are now 12-9-1, are in second in the Atlantic Division behind Toronto, and are ranked 12th in the league standings.

“It’s nothing wrong with the team,” Maurice said, staring straight ahead.

“The coach sucks in the last three weeks. Yeah, I have to re-establish a game. They do what we ask them to do. They play hard. But we’re off our identity and off our style of hockey. That’s my responsibility.”

On Tuesday, the Panthers hosted several young journalists, and Maurice’s blunt words may have surprised some.

Maurice said any thought this was going to be a “comfortable” season for the Panthers should be shelved.

The Panthers, per PowerRankingsGuru.com, have played the third-toughest schedule in the NHL thus far.

That includes a trip to Finland to play a Dallas team which has been to the Western Conference finals the past two seasons.

Although Florida’s schedule remains tough — they have 12 sets of back-to-back games remaining as well as three trips west of the Mississippi to come — their opponents do soften, at least on paper.

Both PowerRankingsGuru and Tankathon.com have Florida’s remaining strength of schedule either second or third easiest in the NHL.

For all of those wringing their hands about the Panthers recent woes, they do have 60 games remaining.

That is a lot of games to get things on the right track.

“The idea that we’re going to get back to feeling good just isn’t happening for our team this year,” said Maurice, whose Panthers fly to Carolina on Thanksgiving and starts a home-and-home with the Hurricanes on Friday.

“We might as well get used to it. We have four sets of back-to-back games in January, three sets and nine games in 15 days to finish. So, we’re not feeling good this year. Once we get that out of your head, we’ll be alright.’’

The Panthers will try and end the losing streak Wednesday when the Maple Leafs come for their first visit of the season.

At 13-6-2, the Maple Leafs are on the opposite trajectory of the Panthers.

Florida has lost four straight and six of seven; Toronto has won four straight and seven of eight.

ON DECK: GAME 23