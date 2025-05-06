Paul Maurice Takes Blame for Panthers Slow Start vs. Leafs

The Florida Panthers, for much of the first two periods Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, did not look like themselves.

Toronto scored the game’s first goal 33 seconds in, had a two-goal lead after 20 — and then a three-goal lead going into the third.

What happened?

The Panthers did kick things into gear, of course.

Fueled by three goals in the third, the Panthers put a scare into the Toronto faithful with the Maple Leafs holding on for a 5-4 win in Game 1 of this second-round playoff series.

Afterward, coach Paul Maurice was asked about why he thought his team was so slow out of the gate.

“Coaching,’’ Maurice said. “That’s what I do.’’

OK, guess we’re done here then.

No, Maurice was simply trying to take the heat off of a team that simply did not look like it wanted to play in this game — at least for a while.

The Panthers were slow, got pushed around, and let Toronto take command of the moment.

Sergei Bobrovsky was not great, but neither was the team in front of him.

“We didn’t look like ourselves,’’ Maurice said.

Some blamed the long layoff for Florida’s rust — only there was no long layoff.

The Panthers had been off since beating Tampa Bay in Game 5 last Wednesday; Toronto ended its series with Ottawa on Thursday.

Giving up a goal 33 seconds in meant the Panthers were chasing the game from the start, and, really didn’t get into the spirit of the thing until the third.

It happens.

It’s a best-of-7 series, not a best-of-1.

The Panthers will come out more spirited in Game 2 tomorrow night, but the Maple Leafs will be ready.

Florida’s third period outburst had to stomp out any false sense of security Toronto may have had.

The Maple Leafs know what kind of team they’re tangling with.

They would be just fine facing the one from the first 40 minutes.

“Wasn’t a great start by us,’’ Sasha Barkov said. “We knew they were going to come hard and strong. We got a little better as the game went on, a little of our second and our third was good. We’ll learn from this game.’’

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0