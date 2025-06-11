Paul Maurice Tries to Dissuade Sam Bennett Free Agent Suitors

Sam Bennett could be the most sought after free agent come July 1, but not if Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has his way.

During an interview with Jackie Redmond of TNT during the second period of Monday’s 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Maurice was asked about Bennett.

When the topic of free agency popped up, Maurice was ready.

“He’s got a horrible attitude,” Maurice said of Bennett not long after praising his game. “I think he’s got bubonic plague or dengue fever. He’s got a whole bunch of things. We’re not sure if he can be cured.”

Impressive if true, right?

Bennett has been doing quite a lot for the Panthers in these playoffs despite dealing with some serious stuff.

If the Panthers were to win the Stanley Cup for a second time, Bennett has to be considered a favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP.

His 14 goals lead all players — and is four better than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Bennett also set a NHL record with 12 road playoff goals this postseason.

Of course, Maurice was just joking about Bennett, resurrecting the bit he ran with on Sam Reinhart last year when he said the pending free agent was “hard to deal with,’’ had a “terrible attitude,’’ and was “mean to small animals.’’

Reinhart eventually re-upped with the Panthers, and Bennett may likely do the same before hitting the market in a few weeks.

“Since the playoffs started, it has just taken a back seat,’’ Bennett said of his future plans at Stanley Cup media day last week. “I haven’t really thought about anything other than the playoffs and getting here. That has been the whole focus.’’

The Panthers, of course, have a number of free agents they have to contend with in the coming weeks with Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand right behind Bennett.

Nate Schmidt’s stock has certainly risen, and after the postseason he has had, he may try and see what is out there on the open market.

Bennett, however, remains Florida’s No. 1 priority; once that is resolved, everything else will start to fall into place.

According to PuckPedia, the Panthers are $19 million under next season’s salary cap with a few holes to fill. Bennett will eat up a large chunk of that cap space, but the Panthers also need to round out the roster and add a backup goalie.

Perhaps that could be Kaapo Kahkonen, who is on an expiring $1 million NHL deal he signed with Winnipeg before being acquired at the deadline for Chris Driedger.

Kahkonen has led the Charlotte Checkers to the Calder Cup Final, going 10-2 in the playoffs with a 1.73/.927.

He has won his past eight starts, and has not allowed more than three goals in any of his playoff games.

Charlotte opens its Final on Friday night.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 4

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS