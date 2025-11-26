Panthers GameDay v Flyers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — A season of personal milestones continues for the Florida Panthers tonight with defenseman Gus Forsling playing in his 500th NHL game against the Flyers in Sunrise.

Forsling, 29, will have played 378 of those games with the Panthers and the rest with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“It’s cool, something I probably did not expect growing up,” Forsling said at Wednesday’s morning skate.

Forsling has become one of the NHL’s top defensive players in his time with the Panthers.

Florida acquired Forsling before the start of the 2021 season when the Carolina Hurricanes placed him on waivers. The Panthers, who were led by former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville at the time, snapped him up.

Pretty shrewd move.

“I’m pretty sure, when we were in Winnipeg, we put a claim in on him too,” Paul Maurice said. “I think there were a bunch of teams who were onto the fact that he could do some good things.”

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers tonight. The Flyers will have Dan Vladar go against the Panthers for the third time this season.

is back in net for the Panthers tonight. The Flyers will have go against the Panthers for the third time this season. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ or nationally on ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local television tonight. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ or nationally on ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are pretty solid favorites (-180) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $180 bet pays $100.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (12-9-1) LINES

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist

18 Noah Gregor// 71 Luke Kunin // 38 Jack Devine

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (11-7-3) LINES

39 Matvei Michkov // 14 Sean Couturier // 10 Bobby Brink

46 Trevor Zegras // 22 Christian Dvorak // 74 Owen Tippett

71 Tyson Foerster // 27 Noah Cates // 11 Travis Konecny

29 Nikita Grebenkin // 18 Rodrigo Abols // 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York // 6 Travis Sanheim

36 Emil Andrae // 9 Jamie Drysdale

24 Nick Seeler // 47 Noah Juulsen

80 Dan Vladar

33 Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)